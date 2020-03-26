Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2020-2025:Growing Demand, Business Overview, Snapshot, Primary and Secondary Research, Opportunity Analysis

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153478

Snapshot

Drains are meant to carry bad waters and have to be covered with floor drain grates. These grates are covers installed on top of the drain holes to avoid large items (which may block the internal system) from falling into it.

The global Stainless Steel Floor Drains market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Stainless Steel Floor Drains by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

Spring-type Floor Drain

Suction Stone Floor Drain

Gravity Floor Drain

Others Type

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Aliaxis Group

Zurn Industries

Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)

ACO

Geberit

McWane

Wedi

KESSEL AG

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.

Sioux Chief Mfg

HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH

Josam Company

MIFAB, Inc.

Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Unidrain A/S

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

Miro Europe

WeiXing NBM

Ferplast Srl

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Household Used

Commercial Used

Municipal Used

Industrial Used

Marine Used

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-stainless-steel-floor-drains-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Industry

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Stainless Steel Floor Drains

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Stainless Steel Floor Drains

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Stainless Steel Floor Drains

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

Table Major Company List of Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

3.1.2 Spring-type Floor Drain

Table Major Company List of Spring-type Floor Drain

3.1.3 Suction Stone Floor Drain

Table Major Company List of Suction Stone Floor Drain

3.1.4 Gravity Floor Drain

Table Major Company List of Gravity Floor Drain

3.1.5 Others Type

Table Major Company List of Others Type

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Aliaxis Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Aliaxis Group Profile

Table Aliaxis Group Overview List

4.1.2 Aliaxis Group Products & Services

4.1.3 Aliaxis Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aliaxis Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Zurn Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Zurn Industries Profile

Table Zurn Industries Overview List

4.2.2 Zurn Industries Products & Services

4.2.3 Zurn Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zurn Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) Profile

Table Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) Overview List

4.3.2 Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) Products & Services

4.3.3 Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 ACO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 ACO Profile

Table ACO Overview List

4.4.2 ACO Products & Services

4.4.3 ACO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ACO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Geberit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Geberit Profile

Table Geberit Overview List

4.5.2 Geberit Products & Services

4.5.3 Geberit Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Geberit (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 McWane (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 McWane Profile

Table McWane Overview List

4.6.2 McWane Products & Services

4.6.3 McWane Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of McWane (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Wedi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Wedi Profile

Table Wedi Overview List

4.7.2 Wedi Products & Services

4.7.3 Wedi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Wedi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 KESSEL AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 KESSEL AG Profile

Table KESSEL AG Overview List

4.8.2 KESSEL AG Products & Services

4.8.3 KESSEL AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KESSEL AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. Profile

Table Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. Overview List

4.9.2 Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. Products & Services

4.9.3 Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Sioux Chief Mfg (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Sioux Chief Mfg Profile

Table Sioux Chief Mfg Overview List

4.10.2 Sioux Chief Mfg Products & Services

4.10.3 Sioux Chief Mfg Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sioux Chief Mfg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH Profile

Table HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH Overview List

4.11.2 HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH Products & Services

4.11.3 HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Josam Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Josam Company Profile

Table Josam Company Overview List

4.12.2 Josam Company Products & Services

4.12.3 Josam Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Josam Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 MIFAB, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 MIFAB, Inc. Profile

Table MIFAB, Inc. Overview List

4.13.2 MIFAB, Inc. Products & Services

4.13.3 MIFAB, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MIFAB, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. Overview List

4.14.2 Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. Products & Services

4.14.3 Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Unidrain A/S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Unidrain A/S Profile

Table Unidrain A/S Overview List

4.15.2 Unidrain A/S Products & Services

4.15.3 Unidrain A/S Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Unidrain A/S (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Gridiron SpA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Gridiron SpA Profile

Table Gridiron SpA Overview List

4.16.2 Gridiron SpA Products & Services

4.16.3 Gridiron SpA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gridiron SpA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Jomoo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Jomoo Profile

Table Jomoo Overview List

4.17.2 Jomoo Products & Services

4.17.3 Jomoo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jomoo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 AWI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 AWI Profile

Table AWI Overview List

4.18.2 AWI Products & Services

4.18.3 AWI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AWI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Caggiati Maurizio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Caggiati Maurizio Profile

Table Caggiati Maurizio Overview List

4.19.2 Caggiati Maurizio Products & Services

4.19.3 Caggiati Maurizio Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Caggiati Maurizio (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Miro Europe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Miro Europe Profile

Table Miro Europe Overview List

4.20.2 Miro Europe Products & Services

4.20.3 Miro Europe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Miro Europe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 WeiXing NBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 WeiXing NBM Profile

Table WeiXing NBM Overview List

4.21.2 WeiXing NBM Products & Services

4.21.3 WeiXing NBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of WeiXing NBM (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Ferplast Srl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Ferplast Srl Profile

Table Ferplast Srl Overview List

4.22.2 Ferplast Srl Products & Services

4.22.3 Ferplast Srl Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ferplast Srl (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Floor Drains MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Household Used

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Household Used, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Household Used, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Used

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Commercial Used, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Commercial Used, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Municipal Used

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Municipal Used, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Municipal Used, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Industrial Used

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Industrial Used, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Industrial Used, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Marine Used

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Marine Used, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand in Marine Used, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153478

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

