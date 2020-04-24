Global Sports Medicine Market Scope Analysis 2019-2026

Global Sports Medicine Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Sports Medicine Market report provides granular analysis of the key players, size, market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the sports medicine market are

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Ossur (Europe),

Breg, Inc. (US),

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US),

DJO Global, Inc. (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),

Ceterix Orthopaedics (USA),

KFx Medical LLC. (US),

MedShape, Inc. (USA),

NuVasive, Inc. (US),

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (US),

Market Analysis:

Global Sports Medicine Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of sports injuries.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, this act as driver to the market.

Continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Unfavorable reimbursement strategies, this significant act as market restraints.

Inappropriate administration and guidelines pertaining to sports medicine, this significant act as market restraints.

Segmentation: Global Sports Medicine Market

By Product Type

Orthobiologics

Bone Graft Substitutes

Viscosupplementation

BMC

PRP

Surgical Devices

Plates and Screws

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

By Body Area

Knee

Hip

Shoulder & Elbow

Foot & Ankle

Wrist & Hand

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

By End User

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they acquire DJO Global Inc. to create a new growth platform in the high-margin orthopedic solutions market.

In February 2017, Smith & Nephew PLC announced an agreement with Leaf Healthcare, a California-based developer of a unique wireless patient monitoring system for injury prevention. This agreement enables the use of this technology by a nationwide customer base.

Major Topics Covered in this Report – Global Sports Medicine Market

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MARKET OVERVIEW PREMIUM INSIGHTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY BODY AREA GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY PROCEDURE GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILES

