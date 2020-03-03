Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14950 million by 2025, from $ 13170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Fishing Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sports Fishing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Globeride(Daiwa)

Eagle Claw

Shimano

Rapala VMC

Weihai Guangwei

Newell

Pokee Fishing

Dongmi Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

RYOBI

Tiemco

Beilun Haibo

Preston Innovations

Humminbird

Tica Fishing

Gamakatsu

O. Mustad & Son

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

St. Croix Rods

AFTCO Mfg.

Barfilon Fishing

Okuma Fishing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Fishing Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Fishing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rods, Reels and Components

2.2.2 Line, Leaders

2.2.3 Lures, Files, Baits

2.2.4 Terminal Tackle

2.2.5 Electronics

2.3 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Freshwater Fishing

2.4.2 Saltwater Fishing

2.5 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Sports Fishing Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sports Fishing Equipment by Regions

4.1 Sports Fishing Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Distributors

10.3 Sports Fishing Equipment Customer

11 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Globeride(Daiwa)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.1.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Latest Developments

12.2 Eagle Claw

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.2.3 Eagle Claw Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Eagle Claw Latest Developments

12.3 Shimano

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.3.3 Shimano Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Shimano Latest Developments

12.4 Rapala VMC

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.4.3 Rapala VMC Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Rapala VMC Latest Developments

12.5 Weihai Guangwei

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Latest Developments

12.6 Newell

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.6.3 Newell Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Newell Latest Developments

12.7 Pokee Fishing

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.7.3 Pokee Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Pokee Fishing Latest Developments

12.8 Dongmi Fishing

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.8.3 Dongmi Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Dongmi Fishing Latest Developments

12.9 Cabela’s Inc.

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.9.3 Cabela’s Inc. Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Cabela’s Inc. Latest Developments

12.10 RYOBI

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.10.3 RYOBI Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 RYOBI Latest Developments

12.11 Tiemco

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.11.3 Tiemco Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Tiemco Latest Developments

12.12 Beilun Haibo

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.12.3 Beilun Haibo Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Beilun Haibo Latest Developments

12.13 Preston Innovations

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.13.3 Preston Innovations Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Preston Innovations Latest Developments

12.14 Humminbird

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.14.3 Humminbird Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Humminbird Latest Developments

12.15 Tica Fishing

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.15.3 Tica Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Tica Fishing Latest Developments

12.16 Gamakatsu

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.16.3 Gamakatsu Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Gamakatsu Latest Developments

12.17 O. Mustad & Son

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.17.3 O. Mustad & Son Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 O. Mustad & Son Latest Developments

12.18 DUEL(YO-ZURI)

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.18.3 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Latest Developments

12.19 St. Croix Rods

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.19.3 St. Croix Rods Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 St. Croix Rods Latest Developments

12.20 AFTCO Mfg.

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.20.3 AFTCO Mfg. Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 AFTCO Mfg. Latest Developments

12.21 Barfilon Fishing

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.21.3 Barfilon Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Barfilon Fishing Latest Developments

12.22 Okuma Fishing

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered

12.22.3 Okuma Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Okuma Fishing Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

