Global Sporting Goods Market In-Depth Analysis Report 2020| Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sporting Goods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sporting goods market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth in the next five to six years. This is majorly attributed to increased number of health-conscious consumers, who are incorporating playing sports as a part of their daily routine. Of different segments in the overall sports industry such as sports tourism, sports apparel, sports sponsorship, sporting goods and others, sporting goods is anticipated to gain significant share in the overall sporting industry. This has led to increased competition among sporting goods manufacturers ensuring improved distribution channels, prices, quality, efficient supply chain management, in order to maintain sustainability in the market. Among different regions, North America holds largest share in terms of value and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Growth prospects for sporting goods market are favorable in the Asia Pacific region.

Few other factors bolstering the sporting goods market growth include growing retail industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, government inclination and support for sport activities in many countries, rising consumer awareness for health and fitness. In addition, with increasing awareness of health and fitness through encouragement of sports by governments of various countries along with consumer inclination for sports such as ICC Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Olympics have led to increased sales of varied sporting goods worldwide. However, availability of counterfeit products along with high prices of few products might restrict the market growth. Sporting goods manufacturers are performing extensive research and development related to raw material used, such as use of carbon fiber for manufacturing sporting goods, as it offers advantages such as light-weight, high-strength and better performance of the product.

The worldwide market for Sporting Goods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 77600 million US$ in 2023, from 60900 million US$ in 2020, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike Inc.

Reebok

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

VF Corporation

Asics Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Brooks Sports Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

YONEX Co. Ltd.

MIZUNO Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

Converse Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sporting Goods market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sporting Goods Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sporting Goods, with sales, revenue, and price of Sporting Goods, in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sporting Goods, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Sporting Goods market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sporting Goods sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

