Specialty Tape Market 2020-2026 is Booming Globally || Leading Players – Avery Dennison Corporation; Scapa Group Plc; Berry Global Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics;

The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Specialty Tape Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Specialty Tape market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global specialty tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread adoption of specialty tapes from various applicable industries as well as greater focus on industrial research and development in the product offerings.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global specialty tape market are 3M; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE; LINTEC Corporation; Avery Dennison Corporation; Scapa Group Plc; Berry Global Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; DermaMed Coatings Company , LLC; CCT Tapes; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Advance Tapes International; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; American Biltrite Inc.; Yem Chio Co.,Ltd.; ATP adhesive systems AG; Henkel Corporation; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; ECHOtape and SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. among others.

Market Definition: Global Specialty Tape Market

Specialty tapes are specially designed adhesive solutions that are for a specific application. These tapes are produced with highly effective adhesive solution and backing material designed for each individual application. The specific nature of the products’ applications results in higher prices as compared to traditional tapes.

Segmentation: Global Specialty Tape Market

Specialty Tape Market : By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Specialty Tape Market : By Backing Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Woven/Non-Woven

Metal

Paper

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Foam

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Glass Cloth

Others

Specialty Tape Market : By End-Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Hygiene

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail & Graphics

Others

Specialty Tape Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Specialty Tape Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of urbanization and population shifting to urban areas is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing expansion of infrastructure and resource expansion of various manufacturers to improve the entire productivity cycle is also expected to boost the growth of the market

These tapes exhibit a variety of resistant characteristics and improvements over traditional adhesion system; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Specialty Tape Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw materials required for the manufacturing of these tapes is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory presence regarding the VOC emissions during the production of these tapes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Specialty Tape Market:

In July 2019, OpenGate Capital announced that they had acquired Duraco Specialty Tapes from Essentra plc. This acquisition will help in expanding the portfolio of investments undertaken by OpenGate Capital and provides a unique platform for establishing a market leader in the specialty tapes market. Duraco’s market presence and established leadership in providing their consumers with application specific adhesive solutions

In May 2018, DuPont’s “Safety & Construction” operations introduced the “DuPont FlexWrap EZ” to its DuPont Flashing Systems. The product is a flashing tape designed for sealing exterior penetration of different sizing and shapes, helping improve the overall efficiency of wall-based systems

Competitive Analysis: Specialty Tape Market

Global specialty tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specialty tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of specialty tape

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

