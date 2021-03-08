Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Review and Outlook by 20 Companies

Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process. The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe. The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.

Growing demand of specialty oilfield chemicals for the extraction process of oilfields is leading to the growth of global specialty oilfield chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Biocides, Inhibitors, Viscosifiers, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Acids, Friction Reducers, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, Additives, Retarders, Defoamers, Emulsifiers, Others), Application (Drilling, Production, Stimulation, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Workover & Completion, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Global specialty oilfield chemicals market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others

In March 2018, Stepan Company acquired surfactant production facility and a portion of their associated surfactants business of BASF SE in Ecatepec, Mexico. The production plant has a capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The acquisition will help the company to enhance its product portfolio of surfactant chemicals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others

In November 2018, Halliburton Company released a new technology, Cerebro in-bit sensor package. The new technology helps in obtaining the high performance data and increase the drilling efficiency of the system. This innovation helped the company to enhance the products performance.

Product Launches:

In July 2018, Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company launched a metal corrosion inhibitor for cooling water systems. The product reduces the environmental impact and improves the stability of the production system. The product is developed to function under conditions of high-stress.

In September 2017, Roemex Limited launched a RX-5255 dyed, a 4 in 1 liquid hydrotest cocktail comprising corrosion inhibitor. The main aim for this launch is will reduce pumping spread and it will also provide cost benefits and also deck space benefits.

Competitive Analysis:

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

