Global Soy Lecithin Market 2020 – Cargill, Danisco, ADM, Lipoid, Ruchi Soya

Leading companies reviewed in the Soy Lecithin Market‎ report are:

Cargill

Danisco

ADM

Lipoid

Ruchi Soya

Bunge

AGD

Lasenor Emul

Caramuru

Shankar Soya Concepts

Denofa

Lucas Meyer

Marathwada Chemical

Jiusan Group

Shandong Bohi Industry

Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin

Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar)

Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Siwei Phospholipid

Merya’s Lecithin

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Unrefined or natural lecithin

Refined lecithin

Chemically modified lecithin products

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Food grade

Pharma grade

Feed grade

Industrial grade

