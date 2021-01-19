Global Solid Phase ExtractionMarket Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

This market report gives a wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Global Solid Phase Extraction Market report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global solid phase extraction market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitor Analysis: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., WATERS, MERCK & CO.,INC., 3M, S*Pure Pte Ltd, JASCO, Phenomenex Inc., Restek Corporation, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., United Chemical Technologies, ANPEL and others.

RESTRAINTS:

High variation in retail price of SPE products facility

High investment cost associated with automated solid phase extraction system

Stringent Regulations to Meet Environment Laws

Availability of low cost substitutes

OPPORTUNITIES:

Supply of SPE products at low cost

GROWING DEMAND OF QUECHERS TESTING GLOBALLY

CHALLENGES

Lack of expert technicians for the usage of SPE globally

High precision requirements for production of disk and cartridge

Variation in shape of disk and cartridge can hamper the test results

Product Launch: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

In April 2018, Phenomenex Inc. launched a new product Strata-X-Drug B Plus for urine drug testing and forensic toxicology labs. This new feature of product will enable an enzyme hydrolysis to be carried out directly in the microplate well and it will also reduce transfer steps and cost. It will meet the demand of drug’s testing labs.

In January 2018, Waters Corporation launched Waters Oasis PRiME MCX Cartridges and 96-Well Plates which will remove 99% of phospholipids very quickly as compared to the traditional mixed-mode solid phase extraction (SPE) products. It will also help the scientists in analysing and improving robustness in the methodology and increase the instrument uptime.

In September 2018, Shimadzu Corporation launched three models of GCMS NX series gas chromatograph mass spectrometers which has the feature of high accuracy and high sensitivity. It will also help in improving efficiency by reducing standby time. It will also help in providing ease for maintenance.

In May 2017, Phenomenex Inc. opened a new manufacturing facility for the gas chromatography (GC) columns. It will be a 15,000-square-foot facility which will be designed and renovated specifically for the company in the location of suburb of El Dorado Hills.

In August 2016, United Chemical Technologies launched Ultra Flash Purification columns at 252nd American Chemical Society National Meeting & Exposition. The company featured its 3 distinct lines including standard silica/bonded phase columns, column stacking and ILOK format columns conducive for manual assembly. This helped the company in marketing its product to larger audience coming from all around the world.

DRIVERS:

High Investment Towards Automation of SPE

Drug discovery to boost solid phase extraction

SPE provides more accurate results as compared to its substitutes

Market Trends:

Global solid phase extraction market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into SPE cartridge, SPE disk, others. In 2019, SPE cartridge segment is expected to dominate the global solid phase extraction market with 63.18% market share and is expected to reach USD 281,286.68 thousand by 2026 from USD 177,715.84 thousand in 2018, growing at highest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, environmental, food & beverage industry, biological fluids and others. In 2019, pharmaceuticals is expected to dominate the global solid phase extraction market with 38.24% market share and is expected to reach USD 167,826.45 thousand by 2026 from USD 107,781.22 thousand in 2018, growing at the CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. However biological fluids segment is growing with the highest CAGR 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global solid phase extraction market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into SPE cartridge, SPE disk, others.

o In January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation acquires Core Medical Imaging, Inc. to expand their healthcare business in NA. It will provide medical products and services which help the company to expand their customer base and get good reputation within their customers. Additionally it will provide strengthen their medical business.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, environmental, food & beverage industry, biological fluids, others.

o In March 2019, The Tecan Group announced that an agreement was made for the acquisition of long term supplier for liquid handling pump. This acquisition was to help the company in vertically integrating the manufacturing particularly for precision-machined parts for its liquid handling pump portfolio. It will help in strengthening its manufacturing capacity and resulting profitable revenues.

