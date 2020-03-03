Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2026

A leading market research UpMarketResearch.com added a research report on Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market to its research database. This Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market report analyzes the comprehensive overview of the market comprising an executive summary that covers core trends evolving in the market.

An in-depth analysis of the most recent developments and novel technological advancements provides the users with a free hand to introduce their exceptional products and processes to update the service contribution. The Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market research report emphasizes the most recent trends, growth, and new business opportunities to provide a comprehensive review of the global market. The demand proportion and development of innovative technologies also are revealed in the global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market report.

The statistics in the data collected are graphically presented in the global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market research report. It also includes key performers, vendors, and suppliers. The report highlights the command and drivers influencing the market.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report:

s the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market Solder Paste Inspection is mainly done to check the solder paste deposits in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing process. It is observed that most of the solder joint defects in a PCB assembly are because of improper solder paste printing. With the help of solder paste inspection (SPI) you can reduce the defects related to soldering by a considerable amount.

Importance of Solder Paste Inspection Process

Here are some of the key points of information which prove the importance of SPI process:

Improves PCB Quality & Performance: This process makes use of advanced equipment for precise inspection. Angle cameras are used to take 3D pictures which are very helpful in measuring the alignment and volume of the solder paste. This helps improve the yield as well as the print quality. Furthermore it helps improve the performance of the PCBs.

Advanced Equipment for Better Control & Monitoring: As said earlier angle cameras are used which produce clear 3D pictures. Unlike the traditional cameras 3D cameras are capable of capturing the height of the solder paste printed. This facilitates precise measurement of the solder paste volume. Thus with the help of SPI coupled with automated optical inspection manufacturers can easily monitor and control the component placement and solder paste printing processes.

Helps Reduce Solder Errors: Important information about the printing process can be obtained by doing the solder paste inspection. It gives a clear idea about the causes of defects thus allowing you to make the necessary changes and reduce the errors to a minimum.

Numerous studies have been performed over the last few years proving that up to 70% of all SMD solder joint issues can be traced back to the solder paste printing process. These printing errors may be caused by incorrect printer setup stencil damage stencil design or type solder paste type solder paste conditions or a collection of several issues.

The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market concentration rate is high and dominated by several players from Korea Taiwan Japan United States and Germany; Koh Young MirTec Ltd PARMI Corp and Pemtron are from Korea; Test Research Inc (TRI) and Jet Technology from Taiwan; CyberOptics Corporation Machine Vision Products (MVP) Caltex Scientific and ASC International from United States; and Viscom AG and Vi TECHNOLOGY from Europe. In 2017 Koh Young and Test Research Inc (TRI) occupied more than 60 percent of global market.

Currently In-line SPI systems are dominating the market due to the superior performance and the market demand. The SPI system market is mainly driven by the demand from Automotive and Consumer Electronics; other end market like communications aerospace and medical fields will play more and more role in future.

The Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 330 Million US$ by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koh Young (Korea)

CyberOptics Corporation

Test Research Inc (TRI) (Taiwan)

MirTec Ltd (Korea)

PARMI Corp (Korea)

Viscom AG (Germany)

ViTrox (Malaysia)

Vi TECHNOLOGY (France)

Mek (Marantz Electronics) (Japan)

CKD Corporation (Japan)

Pemtron (Korea)

SAKI Corporation (Japan)

Machine Vision Products (MVP) (US)

Caltex Scientific (US)

ASC International (US)

Sinic-Tek Vision Technology (China)

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment (China)

Jet Technology (Taiwan)

The report assesses the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market volume in recent years. It estimates the global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System industry in terms of revenue [USD Million] and quantity [k MT]. Additionally, the report also highlights key controllers and drivers determining the market expansions. It also uncovers the estimate of the market for the predicted time. The report emphasizes the emergent trends related to the development possibilities of the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market. Moreover, the market report includes the main product category and industry key segments as well as the sub-segments of the global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market.

Additionally, the total value sequence of the market is also portrayed in the report linked with the analysis of the downstream and upstream constituents of the market. The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market is divided based on the category of product and the customer request segments. The market analysis includes the growth of every segment of the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market. The data introduced in the report are gathered from varied industry bodies to estimate the growth of the segments in the upcoming time.

The size of the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market research report evaluates the market expansion crosswise over major regional segments. It is sorted on the basis of topography such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market size & trends research report demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as manufacture analysis, size, share, forecast trends, sales, supply, production, demands, industry, and CAGR. The report demonstrates influencing parameters of the market such as application, modernization, product development, and different frameworks & procedures. It also focuses on shifts in the global market.

A systematically structured research report is available for the user as per their business requirement that allows the user to craft a business expansion plan for the predicted time.

The research study comprises extensive secondary sources, various databases, and additional directories in order to recognize and accumulate data useful for a practical, market-oriented, and marketable study of the global market.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

