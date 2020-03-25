Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market 2020-2025:Various Services, Segmentation, Growing Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
WhiteHat Security
Flexera
Veracode
Synopsys
CAST Software
WhiteSource
KPMG
Checkmarx
Microsoft Security
Parasoft
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.3 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Players
3.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Regions
4.1 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 WhiteHat Security
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 WhiteHat Security Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 WhiteHat Security News
11.2 Flexera
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Flexera Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Flexera News
11.3 Veracode
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Veracode Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Veracode News
11.4 Synopsys
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Synopsys Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Synopsys News
11.5 CAST Software
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 CAST Software Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CAST Software News
11.6 WhiteSource
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 WhiteSource Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 WhiteSource News
11.7 KPMG
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 KPMG Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 KPMG News
11.8 Checkmarx
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Checkmarx News
11.9 Microsoft Security
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Microsoft Security Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Microsoft Security News
11.10 Parasoft
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Parasoft Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Parasoft News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
