Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Analysis 2020 by Application, Massive Growth, Various Services, Investment, Market Segmentation and Opportunities Assessment till 2025

Market Overview

The market for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing demand for detergents and cleaning products. However, rising concern regarding the toxicity of sodium lauryl sulfate on both human health and the environment is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

– The application for detergents and cleaners dominated the global market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness of hygiene in developing countries.

– The growing demand for personal care products in Asian countries is also likely to boost the demand for SLS in the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with large consumption from countries, such as China and India, followed by North America and Europe.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Detergents and Cleaners

– SLS is one of the most common active ingredients in laundry detergent. It is a synthetic detergent belonging to a class of medium to strong surfactants, called alkyl sulfates. When it is used in the form of detergents, it offers advantages, such as strong cleansing power, high foam production at a low production cost.

– Additionally, it is a highly effective surfactant and is used in any task requiring the removal of oily stains and residues. For applications in detergents and cleaners, the SLS compound is found in a very high concentration as compared to its application for other products. Some of the detergents where SLS is used, include floor cleaners, cloth detergents, and car wash soaps.

– Increased focus on safe food storage, the need to disinfect household surfaces, and requirements for hygienic garbage disposal are expected to drive the demand for SLS in the forecast period.

– The demand for laundry detergents is rapidly growing across the world owing to the growing prominence of e-commerce and the rising penetration of washing machines in developing economies.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global market share in globally. China is currently the fastest-growing laundry market in the world. In India, washing machine based laundry products has gained prominence owing to the changing retail landscape with wider availability of different products across brands.This growth in demand for detergents is expected to boost the demand for SLS.

– Moreover, demand for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) in detergents and cleaners application was the largest, this segment is estimated to continue its dominance, during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing household applications.

– Furthermore, the market for soap, washing powder and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of over 6% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap segment.

– The increasing consumption of industrial cleaners in the country supported by the rapid growth in the industrial segment is expected to drive the market for sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

– Moreover, India’s beauty and personal care market is witnessing a steady growth in the recent past owing to increasing focus on grooming among people and increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India which are stocking cosmetics from around the world. This rise in the demand for personal care products is also expected to drive the growth in demand for SLS.

Competitive Landscape

The sodium lauryl sulfate market is highly fragmented with the market share divided among a large number of companies. Some of the key players of the market include BASF SE, Clariant, Solvay, Merck KGaA, and Sasol, among others.

Companies Mentioned:

– Acme-Hardesty Company

– Alpha chemicals Pvt Ltd

– Chemceed

– Chemmax Chemical Co. Limited

– Dongming Jujin Chemical Co.Ltd

– Explicit Chemicals Pvt Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

– BASF SE

– Stepan company

– Clariant

– Solvay

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Detergents and Cleaners

4.1.2 Rapidly Growing Personal Care Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) on Human Health and Environment

4.2.2 Availability of Bio-based Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Liquid

5.1.2 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Dry

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Detergents & Cleaners

5.2.2 Personal Care Products

5.2.3 Industrial Cleaners

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Acme-Hardesty Company

6.4.2 Alpha chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.3 Chemceed

6.4.4 Chemmax Chemical Co. Limited

6.4.5 Dongming Jujin Chemical Co.Ltd

6.4.6 Explicit Chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

6.4.9 BASF SE

6.4.10 Stepan company

6.4.11 Clariant

6.4.12 Solvay

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Application Footprint Across Various Industries

