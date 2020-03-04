Global Sodium Lauryl Isethionate Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

Global Sodium Lauryl Isethionate Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new sodium lauryl isethionate Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the sodium lauryl isethionate and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global sodium lauryl isethionate market are BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Innospec Performance Chemicals, JEEN International Corporation, JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL CO., LTD., KIYU New Material Co., Ltd., McKinely Resources, Inc., and Taiwan NJC CORPORATION. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for mild surfactants such as SLI in personal care applications including shampoos, toothpaste, and others is driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population along with a growing need for cosmetic products like anti-aging products is further boosting the market growth. However, the presence of ethylene oxide in SLI owing to its carcinogenic effect hamper the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of sodium lauryl isethionate.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global sodium lauryl isethionate market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Product Type

Chips/Flakes

Powders

Granules

By Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers sodium lauryl isethionate market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global sodium lauryl isethionate market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

