Global Social Networking Advertising Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Social Networking Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Networking Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Networking Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google Edition

Twitter

Instagram

Snapchat

WeiBo

Tencent

LINE

Kakao Talk

MoMo

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Photo ads

Video ads

Slideshow ads

Carousel ads

Collection ads

Canvas ads

Lead ads

Dynamic product ads

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Networking Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Networking Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Networking Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Networking Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Networking Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Photo ads

1.5.3 Video ads

1.5.4 Slideshow ads

1.5.5 Carousel ads

1.5.6 Collection ads

1.5.7 Canvas ads

1.5.8 Lead ads

1.5.9 Dynamic product ads

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Social Networking Advertising Market Size

2.2 Social Networking Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Social Networking Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Social Networking Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Social Networking Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Social Networking Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Social Networking Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Social Networking Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in China

7.3 China Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

7.4 China Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in India

10.3 India Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

10.4 India Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Social Networking Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Social Networking Advertising Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Social Networking Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Facebook

12.1.1 Facebook Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.2 LinkedIn

12.2.1 LinkedIn Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 LinkedIn Recent Development

12.3 Google Edition

12.3.1 Google Edition Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 Google Edition Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Edition Recent Development

12.4 Twitter

12.4.1 Twitter Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.4.4 Twitter Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Twitter Recent Development

12.5 Instagram

12.5.1 Instagram Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.5.4 Instagram Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Instagram Recent Development

12.6 Snapchat

12.6.1 Snapchat Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.6.4 Snapchat Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Snapchat Recent Development

12.7 WeiBo

12.7.1 WeiBo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.7.4 WeiBo Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 WeiBo Recent Development

12.8 Tencent

12.8.1 Tencent Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.8.4 Tencent Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.9 LINE

12.9.1 LINE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.9.4 LINE Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 LINE Recent Development

12.10 Kakao Talk

12.10.1 Kakao Talk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Social Networking Advertising Introduction

12.10.4 Kakao Talk Revenue in Social Networking Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Kakao Talk Recent Development

12.11 MoMo

12.12 Microsoft

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

