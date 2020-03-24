GLOBAL SMART PULSE OXIMETERS MARKET 2020: SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH FACTORS, APPLICATIONS, REGIONAL, KEY PLAYERS TRENDS ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4311578

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the smart pulse oximeters market include the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and an increase in the geriatric population, and growing demand for portable monitoring devices.

The smart pulse oximeters are used to monitor the oxygen saturation of hemoglobin in the arterial blood non invasively. These devices use infrared light to measure the oxygen level and heart rate. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the demand for smart pulse oximeters. According to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for about 800,000 deaths in the United States in 2016. Among Americans, an average of one person dies from cardiovascular disease, every 40 seconds. Coronary heart disease (CHD) accounts for the majority of CVD deaths, followed by stroke and heart failure. Thus, owing to the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases the market is expected to witness high demand over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, smart pulse oximeters are the devices used to monitor the oxygen saturation level and heart rate in patients. The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Finger Pulse Oximeter is the Segment by Product Type which is expected to hold the Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The finger pulse oximeters are expected to hold the largest market share owing to the extensive features associated with the devices. Furthermore, with the rising technological advancement and portability in the devices, the market is expected to witness high growth. Also, the availability of cost-effective pulse oximeters is expected to increase the adoption in the market. The finger pulse oximeter offers fast, accurate readings of blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate. Recently in January 2019, Masimo Corporation announced FDA clearance of the measurement of respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) on the MightySat Rx spot-check fingertip pulse oximeter. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest smart pulse oximeters market owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major market players. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It is responsible for 1 in every 4 deaths and more than 610,000 people die every year from the disease. Also, there is a high demand for portable pulse oximeters in the market. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the demand for a smart pulse oximeter.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. The market players are focusing on R&D to develop new and efficient products in the market. Some of the market players are Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group plc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

– GE Healthcare

– Halma plc

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Nonin Medical, Inc.

– Omron Corporation

– Smiths Group plc.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/SMART-PULSE-OXIMETERS-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases and Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Portable Monitoring Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost coupled with Limited Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Finger Pulse Oximeters

5.1.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3 Wrist Pulse Oximeters

5.1.4 Wireless Pulse Oximeters

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Home Healthcare

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Halma plc

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.5 Masimo Corporation

6.1.6 Medtronic plc

6.1.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.8 Nonin Medical, Inc.

6.1.9 Omron Corporation

6.1.10 Smiths Group plc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4311578

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

