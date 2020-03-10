Global Smart Pet Collar Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Description

The global Smart Pet Collar market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Smart Pet Collar from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Pet Collar market.

Leading players of Smart Pet Collar including:

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

Petsafe

Tractive

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Gibi Technologies Inc

W?F

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

GPS Based

Radio Based

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Smart Pet Collar Market Overview

1.1 Smart Pet Collar Definition

1.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Smart Pet Collar Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Smart Pet Collar Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Smart Pet Collar Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Smart Pet Collar Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Market by Type

3.1.1 GPS Based

3.1.2 Radio Based

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Smart Pet Collar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Smart Pet Collar Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Smart Pet Collar by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Smart Pet Collar Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Market by Application

4.1.1 Tracking

4.1.2 Training

4.1.3 Monitoring

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Smart Pet Collar by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Smart Pet Collar Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Smart Pet Collar by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Smart Pet Collar Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Smart Pet Collar Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Pet Collar Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Smart Pet Collar Players

7.1 Garmin

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Whistle (Tagg)

7.3 FitBark

7.4 Petsafe

7.5 Tractive

7.6 PetPace

7.7 Loc8tor

7.8 Marco Polo

7.9 Gibi Technologies Inc

7.10 W?F

7.11 Nuzzle

7.12 LINK AKC

7.13 KYON

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Smart Pet Collar

8.1 Industrial Chain of Smart Pet Collar

8.2 Upstream of Smart Pet Collar

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Smart Pet Collar

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Smart Pet Collar

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Smart Pet Collar

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Smart Pet Collar (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Smart Pet Collar Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

