Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market by Application, Market-Sizing, Growing Trends, Development, Services, Share, User Demand and Business Outlook 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market. The Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

HAN is a network of energy management devices, consumer electronics, signal-controlled appliances, and applications within a home. It is the communication capability within a home. HAN specifications include Zigbee, HomePlug, Z-Wave, and Wireless M-Bus. Instead of a network of servers and computers, HAN connects devices that are capable of sending and receiving signals from a meter, in-home displays, and HEM applications.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

GE Energy

Control4

Honeywell

Silver Spring Networks

Tendril Networks

Calico Energy

Google

Motorola Mobility Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zigbee

HomePlug

Wireless M-Bus

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Apartments

Villas

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Zigbee

1.4.3 HomePlug

1.4.4 Wireless M-Bus

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Apartments

1.5.3 Villas

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size

2.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 GE Energy

12.2.1 GE Energy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.2.4 GE Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 GE Energy Recent Development

12.3 Control4

12.3.1 ControlChapter Four: Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.3.4 ControlChapter Four: Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ControlChapter Four: Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 Silver Spring Networks

12.5.1 Silver Spring Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Silver Spring Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

12.6 Tendril Networks

12.6.1 Tendril Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Tendril Networks Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tendril Networks Recent Development

12.7 Calico Energy

12.7.1 Calico Energy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Calico Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Calico Energy Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.8.4 Google Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

12.9 Motorola Mobility Holdings

12.9.1 Motorola Mobility Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Introduction

12.9.4 Motorola Mobility Holdings Revenue in Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Motorola Mobility Holdings Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

