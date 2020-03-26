Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2020: Product Types and Application, Leading players, Regional Outlook, Opportunities Assessment and Forecast 2025

Description
Snapshot
Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.
The global Ski Gear & Equipment market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Ski Gear & Equipment by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Skis & Snowboard
Ski Boots
Ski Apparel
Ski Protection
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Decathlon
Helly Hansen
Atomic
Rossignol
Volcom
DC
Head
Volkl
Decente
K2 Sports
Fischer
The North Face
Goldwin
Burton
Scott
Mammut
Northland
Swix
Quiksilver
Bogner
Patagonia
Halti
Phenix
Lafuma
Columbia
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Alpine skiing
Nordic
Telemark
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Industry
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Ski Gear & Equipment
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Ski Gear & Equipment
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Ski Gear & Equipment
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Ski Gear & Equipment Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Skis & Snowboard
Table Major Company List of Skis & Snowboard
3.1.2 Ski Boots
Table Major Company List of Ski Boots
3.1.3 Ski Apparel
Table Major Company List of Ski Apparel
3.1.4 Ski Protection
Table Major Company List of Ski Protection
3.1.5 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Decathlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Decathlon Profile
Table Decathlon Overview List
4.1.2 Decathlon Products & Services
4.1.3 Decathlon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Decathlon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Helly Hansen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Helly Hansen Profile
Table Helly Hansen Overview List
4.2.2 Helly Hansen Products & Services
4.2.3 Helly Hansen Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Helly Hansen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Atomic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Atomic Profile
Table Atomic Overview List
4.3.2 Atomic Products & Services
4.3.3 Atomic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Atomic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Rossignol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Rossignol Profile
Table Rossignol Overview List
4.4.2 Rossignol Products & Services
4.4.3 Rossignol Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rossignol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Volcom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Volcom Profile
Table Volcom Overview List
4.5.2 Volcom Products & Services
4.5.3 Volcom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Volcom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 DC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 DC Profile
Table DC Overview List
4.6.2 DC Products & Services
4.6.3 DC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Head (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Head Profile
Table Head Overview List
4.7.2 Head Products & Services
4.7.3 Head Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Head (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Volkl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Volkl Profile
Table Volkl Overview List
4.8.2 Volkl Products & Services
4.8.3 Volkl Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Volkl (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Decente (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Decente Profile
Table Decente Overview List
4.9.2 Decente Products & Services
4.9.3 Decente Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Decente (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 K2 Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 K2 Sports Profile
Table K2 Sports Overview List
4.10.2 K2 Sports Products & Services
4.10.3 K2 Sports Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of K2 Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Fischer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Fischer Profile
Table Fischer Overview List
4.11.2 Fischer Products & Services
4.11.3 Fischer Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fischer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 The North Face (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 The North Face Profile
Table The North Face Overview List
4.12.2 The North Face Products & Services
4.12.3 The North Face Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of The North Face (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Goldwin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Goldwin Profile
Table Goldwin Overview List
4.13.2 Goldwin Products & Services
4.13.3 Goldwin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Goldwin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Burton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Burton Profile
Table Burton Overview List
4.14.2 Burton Products & Services
4.14.3 Burton Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Burton (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Scott (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Scott Profile
Table Scott Overview List
4.15.2 Scott Products & Services
4.15.3 Scott Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Scott (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Mammut (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Mammut Profile
Table Mammut Overview List
4.16.2 Mammut Products & Services
4.16.3 Mammut Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mammut (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Northland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Northland Profile
Table Northland Overview List
4.17.2 Northland Products & Services
4.17.3 Northland Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Northland (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Swix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Swix Profile
Table Swix Overview List
4.18.2 Swix Products & Services
4.18.3 Swix Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Swix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Quiksilver (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Quiksilver Profile
Table Quiksilver Overview List
4.19.2 Quiksilver Products & Services
4.19.3 Quiksilver Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Quiksilver (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Bogner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Bogner Profile
Table Bogner Overview List
4.20.2 Bogner Products & Services
4.20.3 Bogner Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bogner (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Patagonia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Patagonia Profile
Table Patagonia Overview List
4.21.2 Patagonia Products & Services
4.21.3 Patagonia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Patagonia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Halti (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Halti Profile
Table Halti Overview List
4.22.2 Halti Products & Services
4.22.3 Halti Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Halti (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Phenix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Phenix Profile
Table Phenix Overview List
4.23.2 Phenix Products & Services
4.23.3 Phenix Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Phenix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Lafuma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Lafuma Profile
Table Lafuma Overview List
4.24.2 Lafuma Products & Services
4.24.3 Lafuma Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lafuma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Columbia Profile
Table Columbia Overview List
4.25.2 Columbia Products & Services
4.25.3 Columbia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Columbia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Alpine skiing
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Alpine skiing, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Alpine skiing, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Nordic
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Nordic, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Nordic, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Telemark
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Telemark, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Telemark, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
