Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2020: Product Types and Application, Leading players, Regional Outlook, Opportunities Assessment and Forecast 2025

Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

The global Ski Gear & Equipment market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Ski Gear & Equipment by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Decathlon

Helly Hansen

Atomic

Rossignol

Volcom

DC

Head

Volkl

Decente

K2 Sports

Fischer

The North Face

Goldwin

Burton

Scott

Mammut

Northland

Swix

Quiksilver

Bogner

Patagonia

Halti

Phenix

Lafuma

Columbia

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Alpine skiing

Nordic

Telemark

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Industry

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Ski Gear & Equipment

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Ski Gear & Equipment

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Ski Gear & Equipment

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Ski Gear & Equipment Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Skis & Snowboard

Table Major Company List of Skis & Snowboard

3.1.2 Ski Boots

Table Major Company List of Ski Boots

3.1.3 Ski Apparel

Table Major Company List of Ski Apparel

3.1.4 Ski Protection

Table Major Company List of Ski Protection

3.1.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Decathlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Decathlon Profile

Table Decathlon Overview List

4.1.2 Decathlon Products & Services

4.1.3 Decathlon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Decathlon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Helly Hansen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Helly Hansen Profile

Table Helly Hansen Overview List

4.2.2 Helly Hansen Products & Services

4.2.3 Helly Hansen Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Helly Hansen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Atomic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Atomic Profile

Table Atomic Overview List

4.3.2 Atomic Products & Services

4.3.3 Atomic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Atomic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Rossignol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Rossignol Profile

Table Rossignol Overview List

4.4.2 Rossignol Products & Services

4.4.3 Rossignol Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rossignol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Volcom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Volcom Profile

Table Volcom Overview List

4.5.2 Volcom Products & Services

4.5.3 Volcom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Volcom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 DC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 DC Profile

Table DC Overview List

4.6.2 DC Products & Services

4.6.3 DC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Head (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Head Profile

Table Head Overview List

4.7.2 Head Products & Services

4.7.3 Head Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Head (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Volkl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Volkl Profile

Table Volkl Overview List

4.8.2 Volkl Products & Services

4.8.3 Volkl Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Volkl (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Decente (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Decente Profile

Table Decente Overview List

4.9.2 Decente Products & Services

4.9.3 Decente Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Decente (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 K2 Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 K2 Sports Profile

Table K2 Sports Overview List

4.10.2 K2 Sports Products & Services

4.10.3 K2 Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of K2 Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Fischer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Fischer Profile

Table Fischer Overview List

4.11.2 Fischer Products & Services

4.11.3 Fischer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fischer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 The North Face (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 The North Face Profile

Table The North Face Overview List

4.12.2 The North Face Products & Services

4.12.3 The North Face Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The North Face (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Goldwin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Goldwin Profile

Table Goldwin Overview List

4.13.2 Goldwin Products & Services

4.13.3 Goldwin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Goldwin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Burton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Burton Profile

Table Burton Overview List

4.14.2 Burton Products & Services

4.14.3 Burton Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Burton (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Scott (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Scott Profile

Table Scott Overview List

4.15.2 Scott Products & Services

4.15.3 Scott Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scott (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Mammut (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Mammut Profile

Table Mammut Overview List

4.16.2 Mammut Products & Services

4.16.3 Mammut Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mammut (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Northland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Northland Profile

Table Northland Overview List

4.17.2 Northland Products & Services

4.17.3 Northland Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Northland (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Swix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Swix Profile

Table Swix Overview List

4.18.2 Swix Products & Services

4.18.3 Swix Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Swix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Quiksilver (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Quiksilver Profile

Table Quiksilver Overview List

4.19.2 Quiksilver Products & Services

4.19.3 Quiksilver Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Quiksilver (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Bogner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Bogner Profile

Table Bogner Overview List

4.20.2 Bogner Products & Services

4.20.3 Bogner Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bogner (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Patagonia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Patagonia Profile

Table Patagonia Overview List

4.21.2 Patagonia Products & Services

4.21.3 Patagonia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Patagonia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Halti (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Halti Profile

Table Halti Overview List

4.22.2 Halti Products & Services

4.22.3 Halti Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Halti (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Phenix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Phenix Profile

Table Phenix Overview List

4.23.2 Phenix Products & Services

4.23.3 Phenix Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Phenix (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Lafuma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Lafuma Profile

Table Lafuma Overview List

4.24.2 Lafuma Products & Services

4.24.3 Lafuma Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lafuma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Columbia Profile

Table Columbia Overview List

4.25.2 Columbia Products & Services

4.25.3 Columbia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Columbia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Alpine skiing

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Alpine skiing, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Alpine skiing, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Nordic

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Nordic, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Nordic, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Telemark

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Telemark, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Telemark, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

