Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ski Gear & Equipment market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6823.8 million by 2025, from $ 5753.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Gear & Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276289

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Gear & Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ski Gear & Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Alpine

Nordic

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Descente

Fischer

Atomic

Decathlon

Goldwin

Rossignol

Burton

Head

Helly Hansen

K2 Sports

Volkl

Uvex

Lafuma

DC

Swix

Smith Optics

Phenix

Columbia

Scott

Black Diamond

Dianese

Mammut

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ski Gear & Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ski Gear & Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ski Gear & Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ski Gear & Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ski Gear & Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ski-gear-and-equipment-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Skis & Snowboard

2.2.2 Ski Boots

2.2.3 Ski Apparel

2.2.4 Ski Protection

2.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Alpine

2.4.2 Nordic

2.5 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Ski Gear & Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ski Gear & Equipment by Regions

4.1 Ski Gear & Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Distributors

10.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Customer

11 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Descente

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.1.3 Descente Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Descente Latest Developments

12.2 Fischer

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.2.3 Fischer Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Fischer Latest Developments

12.3 Atomic

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.3.3 Atomic Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Atomic Latest Developments

12.4 Decathlon

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.4.3 Decathlon Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Decathlon Latest Developments

12.5 Goldwin

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.5.3 Goldwin Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Goldwin Latest Developments

12.6 Rossignol

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.6.3 Rossignol Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Rossignol Latest Developments

12.7 Burton

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.7.3 Burton Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Burton Latest Developments

12.8 Head

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.8.3 Head Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Head Latest Developments

12.9 Helly Hansen

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.9.3 Helly Hansen Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Helly Hansen Latest Developments

12.10 K2 Sports

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.10.3 K2 Sports Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 K2 Sports Latest Developments

12.11 Volkl

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.11.3 Volkl Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Volkl Latest Developments

12.12 Uvex

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.12.3 Uvex Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Uvex Latest Developments

12.13 Lafuma

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.13.3 Lafuma Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Lafuma Latest Developments

12.14 DC

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.14.3 DC Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 DC Latest Developments

12.15 Swix

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.15.3 Swix Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Swix Latest Developments

12.16 Smith Optics

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.16.3 Smith Optics Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Smith Optics Latest Developments

12.17 Phenix

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.17.3 Phenix Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Phenix Latest Developments

12.18 Columbia

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.18.3 Columbia Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Columbia Latest Developments

12.19 Scott

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.19.3 Scott Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Scott Latest Developments

12.20 Black Diamond

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.20.3 Black Diamond Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Black Diamond Latest Developments

12.21 Dianese

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.21.3 Dianese Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Dianese Latest Developments

12.22 Mammut

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered

12.22.3 Mammut Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Mammut Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276289

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155