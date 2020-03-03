Global Skateboard Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Skateboard market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 163.8 million by 2025, from $ 150.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Skateboard business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Skateboard market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Skateboard value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Park Boards
Cruiser Boards
Longboard
Other Borrd
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Kids
Teenagers
Adults
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Element Skateboards
Zero Skateboards
Boiling Point
Krown Skateboards
SK8 Factory
Plan B
Alien Workshop
Skate One
Artprint
Absolute Board
Control Skateboards
Almost Skateboards
Carver Skateboards
Razor
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Skateboard consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Skateboard market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Skateboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Skateboard with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Skateboard submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
