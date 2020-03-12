Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Global single tooth implants and dental bridges market expected to reach USD 8173.48 million by 2026 from USD 4,375.41 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.19%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the better aesthetics and lesser hassles related to hygiene aid adoption of single tooth implants in the market. Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market, By Product (Single Tooth Implants, Dental Bridges), Material (PFM, All Ceramics and Metal Alloys), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single tooth implants and dental bridges market are 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Danaher, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, TBR Implants Group, Dentsply Sirona, AVINENT Implant System, CAMLOG, Zimmer Biomet, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dental Wings Inc. Bicon, LLC and OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD., Anthogyr SAS, Align Technology Inc, Dr. Cynthia N. Elderkin, AAP Implantate AG among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global single tooth implants and dental bridges market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single tooth implants and dental bridges market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market

A single tooth implant is a technique to restore a missing tooth whereas dental implant is an artificial tooth which is fixed in the jaw bone to replace the missing tooth. Dental implants are made either by titanium or zirconium. Amongst these two varieties of implants, titanium implants contribute in the larger share of the market.

According to the U.S Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population of the U.S. in 2009 and the figure is expected to grow to an estimated 20% by the year 2030. Furthermore, percentage of world’s population above the age of 65 years is poised to double from 7% in the year 2000 to 16% in the year 2050.

Market Drivers:

Aging of the baby booming population worldwide is expected to drive the market.

Increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High price of single tooth implant is expected to restrain the market growth

Difficulty in maintenance of good oral hygiene and risk of tooth loss, which is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market

By Product Single-Tooth Implants Dental Bridges 3-unit bridges 4-unit bridges Maryland bridges Cantilever bridges Partial Bridges

By Material Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) All Ceramic Metal Alloys



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Straumann announced the launch of several new products, including a new two-piece ceramic implant and a mini-implant system at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna.This product will help in highly esthetic tooth replacement, especially in the esthetic zone.

April 2014, Zimmer Holdings, one of the major dental manufacturing companies, signed a definitive acquisition agreement with Biomet, Inc. (U.S.).

Current and future of global single tooth implants and dental bridges market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

