Global Silicone Hose Market Growth by 2027 : – Indee Industries,NewAge Industries,Parker-Hannifin Corp,Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics,Sevitsil,TBL Performance Plastics

The silicone hoses market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth in the industrial sector. Further, they are used as an alternative to rubber based hoses which is significantly increasing their demand in the global market. However, high costs associated with the use of silicone hoses is projected to hamper the silicone hoses market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, growing demand of silicone hoses from automotive industries is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Silicone hoses possess superior flexibility in comparison to rubber and maintain such flexibility over their lifespan. The physicochemical properties of the silicone hoses is largely dependent upon their composition. The silicone-based hoses are generally produced using hydrogen peroxide cure system or platinum cure system technology. The physical and chemical properties exhibited by silicone hoses makes them widely applicable in many end use industries including medical, food, pharmaceutical, construction, power industry and other sectors.

The global silicone hoses market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the silicone hoses market is segmented into general purpose, high pressure, medical grade and food grade. On the basis of application, the silicone hoses market is segmented into medical, biotechnology, food and other.

