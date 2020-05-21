Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals.

SOI, as the name suggests, consists of a top thin layer of silicon and a bottom thick layer of silicon. An insulator material such as silicon dioxide (SiO2) is placed between these two layers. SOI offers high performance, low power consumption, and high speed compared to traditional silicon wafers. All these factors make it an ideal choice for portable applications such as mobile phones, portable digital assistants (PDAs), notebooks, digital cameras, and others. These wafers were developed in the 1960s for defense and military applications, and the commercialization of these wafers took place gradually

The growth of this market is propelled by the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate cost, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

Based on diameters, 200 mm SOI wafers held the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. The market for these wafers is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025. 200 mm wafers are mainly used for manufacturing RFSOI wafers, which are further used in smartphones for manufacturing antenna switches and other important components. Currently, virtually all the RF chips, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, are manufactured by using 200 mm SOI wafers. The improvement will be primarily driven by the growth in sales volumes for 300 mm wafers and by controlling production costs on the small diameter line that is running at full capacity. The loading rate of the 300 mm production lines improved significantly, but still remains globally low.

BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. Smart cut technology accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. Soitec (France) developed the smart cut technology in collaboration with CEA-Leti (microelectronics research lab). The licensing of Soitec’s Smartcut™ technology to other companies is anticipated to further increase the SOI wafer supply.

Soitec, the world’s leading provider of SOI wafers, has been pioneering the SOI technology. This accounted for more than 69% of the revenues of the world SOI wafers market in 2017. The other key participants in the SOI wafer market are SunEdison (acquired by Globalwafers Co.,. in 2016), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co.. and a few others like SUMCO , Ultrasil and etc. Manufacturer are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions, contracts, and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their business.

The computing and mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the overall SOI market in 2017. Power consumption is one of the burning issues faced by the consumer electronics segment. There are various issues associated with the conventional bulk CMOS technology, such as slow processing speed, high power consumption, low battery life, and soft errors such as data loss caused due to cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals. The SOI microchip overcomes all these issues and improves the processing speed and performance by up to 30% compared with the CMOS-based chips; it also reduces the power consumption by up to 80%. These features make it ideal for use in computers and cell phones.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing developing integrated circuit industry. The leading players are emphasizing on modernizing their plants in APAC and fab facilities with advanced technologies. The countries such as China (Taiwan included) and Japan have the largest semiconductor manufacturing base, which is further helping the SOI market grow in this region. The increase in production facilities, rising demand for consumer electronics products, and continuous upgradation and improved efficiency of fab facilities are the key factors driving the growth of the SOI market in APAC.

The key factors restraining the growth of the SOI market are the lack of available IP ecosystem and the floating body effect. The floating body effect is one of the major drawbacks of the SOI devices. It is the dependence of body potential on the history of biasing.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 763.5 million in 2019. The market size of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Soitec SA

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SunEdison

