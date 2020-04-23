Global Shipping Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Shipping Software market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 1160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Shipping Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report studies the Shipping Software market, shipping software will help you reduce costs and automate your shipping processes with quick carrier cost and service comparisons, shipping label and document printing and delivery tracking.
End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air & Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 56% of total global share in 2017, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.
Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global and some others. Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com, ADSI, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shipwire and Metapack are major players in USA market, Metapack, Pitney Bowes, WiseTech Global, Temando, Shipwire are well-known shipping software players in Europe market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Shipping Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Shipping Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web-Based
Installed
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
CEP
Air & Ocean forwarding
Contract Logistics
Land, In-house/Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pitney Bowes
Metapack
Temando
Stamps.com
WiseTech Global
ProShip
Logistyx Technologies
ADSI
Malvern Systems
ShipHawk
Epicor Software Corporation
Pierbridge
ReadyCloud, LLC.
Shippo
Teapplix
Shipwire
2Ship Solutions
V-Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Shipping Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Shipping Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Shipping Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Shipping Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Shipping Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Shipping Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Shipping Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Shipping Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Web-Based
2.2.2 Installed
2.3 Shipping Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Shipping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Shipping Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 CEP
2.4.2 Air & Ocean forwarding
2.4.3 Contract Logistics
2.4.4 Land, In-house/Other
2.5 Shipping Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Shipping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Shipping Software by Players
3.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Shipping Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Shipping Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Shipping Software by Regions
4.1 Shipping Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Shipping Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Shipping Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Shipping Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Shipping Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Shipping Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Shipping Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Shipping Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Shipping Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Shipping Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Shipping Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Shipping Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Shipping Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Shipping Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Shipping Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Shipping Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Shipping Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Shipping Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Shipping Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Shipping Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Shipping Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Shipping Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Shipping Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Pitney Bowes
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Pitney Bowes Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Pitney Bowes News
11.2 Metapack
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Metapack Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Metapack News
11.3 Temando
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Temando Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Temando News
11.4 Stamps.com
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Stamps.com Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Stamps.com News
11.5 WiseTech Global
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.5.3 WiseTech Global Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 WiseTech Global News
11.6 ProShip
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.6.3 ProShip Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ProShip News
11.7 Logistyx Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Logistyx Technologies Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Logistyx Technologies News
11.8 ADSI
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.8.3 ADSI Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ADSI News
11.9 Malvern Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Malvern Systems Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Malvern Systems News
11.10 ShipHawk
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Shipping Software Product Offered
11.10.3 ShipHawk Shipping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ShipHawk News
11.11 Epicor Software Corporation
11.12 Pierbridge
11.13 ReadyCloud, LLC.
11.14 Shippo
11.15 Teapplix
11.16 Shipwire
11.17 2Ship Solutions
11.18 V-Technologies
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
