Global Ship Radar Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Ship Radar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ship Radar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radar is an acronym for “radio detection and ranging.” Ship radars are X band or S band radars to provide bearing and distance of ships and land targets in vicinity from own ship (radar scanner) for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. Ship radar is a vital component for safety at sea and near the shore.

The market for Ship Radar is fragmented with players such as Furuno, Navico, JRC (Alphatron Marine), Garmin, SAM Electronics and so on. Top 4 companies occupy 65% market share in 2016. Japan owns major production and biggest export market in the world. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.

In 2019, the global Ship Radar market size was US$ 418.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ship Radar market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Ship Radar industry.

Global Ship Radar market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Ship Radar market: Segment Analysis

Global Ship Radar market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Ship Radar market: Key Players

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

S-band

X-band

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Yacht/Recreational Boat

Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Military Naval

Competitive Landscape:

The Ship Radar key manufacturers in this market include:

Furuno

Navico

JRC (Alphatron Marine)

Garmin

SAM Electronics

Transas Marine International

Raymarine

Raytheon

Sperry Marine

TOKIO KEIKI

GEM Elettronica

Rutter Inc

Kelvin Hughes

Koden Electronics

Kongsberg Maritime

