Global Server Storage Area Network Market, Types, Services, End Users, Components, Statistics, Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Server Storage Area Network Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Server Storage Area Network market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2489523

The server storage area network is high speed customized network providing a fundamental level of network access to storage, which is majorly comprised of networking equipment like routers, switches, and storage devices. This equipment is connected to each other by networking topologies, and different protocols, and provide the enterprise to use at multiple sites. The storage area network is generally used to improve the data paths, improving the availability of the application. These are also used to improve the application performance like load balancing, and network segregation.

The global server storage area network market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market is led by North America. North America has a higher concentration of service vendors providing server storage, and solutions for small as well as large enterprises. These vendors comprise a large market of service and solution providers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of server storage area network is the higher adoption of data centers for improved data storage management. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, experiences a high market share in server storage area network market.

In 2018, the global Server Storage Area Network market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Server Storage Area Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Storage Area Network development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

DataCore Software (U.S.)

Nutanix (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)

Scale Computing (U.S.)

StorMagic Ltd. (U.K)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hyperscale Server SAN

Enterprise Server SAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Server Storage Area Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Server Storage Area Network development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Server Storage Area Network are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-server-storage-area-network-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Server Storage Area Network Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hyperscale Server SAN

1.4.3 Enterprise Server SAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Server Storage Area Network Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Enterprise

1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Server Storage Area Network Market Size

2.2 Server Storage Area Network Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Server Storage Area Network Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Server Storage Area Network Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Server Storage Area Network Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Server Storage Area Network Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Server Storage Area Network Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Server Storage Area Network Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in China

7.3 China Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

7.4 China Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in India

10.3 India Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

10.4 India Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Server Storage Area Network Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Server Storage Area Network Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Server Storage Area Network Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.)

12.1.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Dell EMC (U.S.)

12.2.1 Dell EMC (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.2.4 Dell EMC (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell EMC (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 DataCore Software (U.S.)

12.3.1 DataCore Software (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.3.4 DataCore Software (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DataCore Software (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Nutanix (U.S.)

12.4.1 Nutanix (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.4.4 Nutanix (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nutanix (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.)

12.5.1 Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.5.4 Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)

12.6.1 Hitachi, Ltd (Japan) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.6.4 Hitachi, Ltd (Japan) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hitachi, Ltd (Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Scale Computing (U.S.)

12.7.1 Scale Computing (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.7.4 Scale Computing (U.S.) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Scale Computing (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 StorMagic Ltd. (U.K)

12.8.1 StorMagic Ltd. (U.K) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Server Storage Area Network Introduction

12.8.4 StorMagic Ltd. (U.K) Revenue in Server Storage Area Network Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 StorMagic Ltd. (U.K) Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2489523

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155