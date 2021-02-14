Global Self-Service BI Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Self-Service BI market research reports focus on size, share, growth, manufacturers and forecasts by 2025. The new market research store focuses on the market and provides future analysis and forecasts of the market. This market research report is based primarily on the elements that companies complete in the marketplace and on those elements that are useful and useful to the business.
“Self-service business intelligence (BI) is an approach to data analytics that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even if they do not have a background in statistical analysis, BI or data mining.”
Top Key Players Covered in this report – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, TIBCO Software, Qlik Technologies, and Zoho Corporation.
Self-Service BI Market Segments Analysis:
By Type
- Software
- Service
By Service
- Managed services
- Professional services
- Consulting services
- Deployment and integration
- Support and maintenance
By Business Function
- Marketing
- Sales
- Operations
- Finance
- Human resources
By Application
- Fraud and security management
- Sales and marketing management
- Predictive asset maintenance
- Risk and compliance management
- Customer engagement and analysis
- Supply chain management and procurement
- Operations management
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-premises
- Hosted/on-cloud
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and e-commerce
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and utilities
- Media and entertainment
- Transportation and logistics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Latin America

Self-Service BI Market Report Highlights:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Self-Service BI Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
