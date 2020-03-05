Global Self-Healing Concrete Market Growth During 2020-2026 | Rise In Demand, Opportunities, Types, Future Analysis

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market is set to witness a significant CAGR inducing a high amount of growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and historic years of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing construction projects globally and searching for a long-time solution to cracks and fissures in concretes.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-healing concrete market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Basilisk, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim, BASF SE, Tarmac Trading Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Breedon Group plc, Firth, Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., Kwik Bond Polymers, Wacker Chemie AG, Civilworks, Crown Polymers Corp., NEI Corporation, Polycoat Products, Acciona, Alstom, Spintech LLC, Fosroc Inc., and DowDuPont.

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market By End-Use (Building & Construction, General Industrial, Residential Infrastructures), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Self-Healing Concrete Market

Concrete has been a major part of our historic and architectural presence in the past and it is expected to stay that way, as it is a viable material for the construction and has been used in a number of significant monuments that have withstood since long. But, with time it starts to undergo physical disadvantages in the forms of cracks, through which water seeps through and there is an increased risk of corrosion to the steel structure. Self-healing concrete solves this problem through the covering of cracks.

Self-healing concrete uses bacteria which produce limestone when comes into contact with air or water. These bacteria are employed in capsules or gels. The contact of water makes these gels to swell up and then the bacteria present in these gels fill the cracks completely. Whereas, the capsules when ruptured release the content and the self-healing bacteria and material are released, and the ensuing reacting follows filling the crack and fulfilling its purpose.

Market Drivers:

Increased construction projects globally is expected to drive the market growth

Increased benefits and higher return on investment over traditional type of concrete is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and integration of the product in a number of regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and high cost of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Self-Healing Concrete Market

By End-Use

Building & Construction

General Industrial

Residential Infrastructures

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2015, Polycoat Products acquired Crown Polymers LLC, establishing an independent organization operating autonomously and creating a global leader for various applicable industries.

In November 2017, Green Basilisk announced that they had raised seed money from SHIFT Invest, which will be used for the expansion of its production capabilities and global market reach and share focusing in asia.

Competitive Analysis: Global Liquid Filtration Market

Global self-healing concrete market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-healing concrete market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

