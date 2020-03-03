Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Self-Adhesive Labels market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 48050 million by 2025, from $ 39100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Self-Adhesive Labels business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4331940

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Adhesive Labels market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Self-Adhesive Labels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avery Dennison

PMC Label Materials

Coveris

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

CCL Industries

Lintec

Schades

Fuji Seal International

Constantia Flexibles

Zhengwei Printing

Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

Thai KK

Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

Shanghai Jinda Plastic

Zhulin Weiye

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-Adhesive Labels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Adhesive Labels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Adhesive Labels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-self-adhesive-labels-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Type

2.2.1 Flexographic Printing

2.2.2 Letterpress Printing

2.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverages

2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.3 Personal Care

2.4.4 Retailers and Supermarkets

2.4.5 Logistics

2.4.6 Industrial Labels

2.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels by Company

3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Self-Adhesive Labels Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Self-Adhesive Labels by Regions

4.1 Self-Adhesive Labels by Regions

4.2 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Distributors

10.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Customer

11 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Avery Dennison

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.1.3 Avery Dennison Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Avery Dennison Latest Developments

12.2 PMC Label Materials

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.2.3 PMC Label Materials Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 PMC Label Materials Latest Developments

12.3 Coveris

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.3.3 Coveris Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Coveris Latest Developments

12.4 Adestor

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.4.3 Adestor Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Adestor Latest Developments

12.5 UPM Raflatac

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.5.3 UPM Raflatac Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 UPM Raflatac Latest Developments

12.6 CCL Industries

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.6.3 CCL Industries Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 CCL Industries Latest Developments

12.7 Lintec

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.7.3 Lintec Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Lintec Latest Developments

12.8 Schades

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.8.3 Schades Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Schades Latest Developments

12.9 Fuji Seal International

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.9.3 Fuji Seal International Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Fuji Seal International Latest Developments

12.10 Constantia Flexibles

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.10.3 Constantia Flexibles Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Constantia Flexibles Latest Developments

12.11 Zhengwei Printing

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.11.3 Zhengwei Printing Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Zhengwei Printing Latest Developments

12.12 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.12.3 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Latest Developments

12.13 Thai KK

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.13.3 Thai KK Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Thai KK Latest Developments

12.14 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.14.3 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Latest Developments

12.15 Shanghai Jinda Plastic

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.15.3 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Latest Developments

12.16 Zhulin Weiye

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.16.3 Zhulin Weiye Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Zhulin Weiye Latest Developments

12.17 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Offered

12.17.3 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Self-Adhesive Labels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4331940

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155