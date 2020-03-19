Global Selective Laser Sintering Market Analysis 2020, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Selective Laser Sintering Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Selective Laser Sintering Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Selective Laser Sintering development in United States, Europe and China.

Selective Laser Sintering is a 3D printing technology that uses a laser beam to sinter powdered material. This technique enables the 3D printing of detailed, functional parts suited for professional and industrial use.

In 2018, the global Selective Laser Sintering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607807

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems

EOS

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways

Formlabs

Ricoh

Concept Laser

Renishaw

Sinterit

Sintratec AG

Sharebot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Plastic

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3607807

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Selective Laser Sintering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Selective Laser Sintering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]