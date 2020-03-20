Global School Furniture Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the School Furniture market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16860 million by 2025, from $ 14920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in School Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of School Furniture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the School Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Desks & Chairs
Bookcases
Dormitory Bed
Blackboards
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Classroom
Dormitory
Canteen
Library
Office
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
KI
Fleetwood Group
Steelcase
Knoll
VS
Herman Miller
Minyi Furniture
HNI Corporation
Ailin Technology
Haworth
KOKUYO
Infiniti Modules
Metalliform Holdings Ltd
British Thornton
Smith System
Jirong Furniture
Ballen Panels
Huihong Teching Equipment
Lanlin Teaching
Jiansheng Furniture
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global School Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of School Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global School Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the School Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of School Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global School Furniture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 School Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 School Furniture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Desks & Chairs
2.2.2 Bookcases
2.2.3 Dormitory Bed
2.2.4 Blackboards
2.2.5 Other
2.3 School Furniture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global School Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 School Furniture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Classroom
2.4.2 Dormitory
2.4.3 Canteen
2.4.4 Library
2.4.5 Office
2.5 School Furniture Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global School Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global School Furniture by Company
3.1 Global School Furniture Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global School Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global School Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global School Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global School Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global School Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global School Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global School Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players School Furniture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 School Furniture by Regions
4.1 School Furniture by Regions
4.2 Americas School Furniture Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC School Furniture Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe School Furniture Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC School Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe School Furniture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa School Furniture by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 School Furniture Distributors
10.3 School Furniture Customer
11 Global School Furniture Market Forecast
11.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global School Furniture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global School Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global School Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global School Furniture Forecast by Type
11.8 Global School Furniture Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 KI
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.1.3 KI School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 KI Latest Developments
12.2 Fleetwood Group
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.2.3 Fleetwood Group School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Fleetwood Group Latest Developments
12.3 Steelcase
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.3.3 Steelcase School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Steelcase Latest Developments
12.4 Knoll
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.4.3 Knoll School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Knoll Latest Developments
12.5 VS
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.5.3 VS School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 VS Latest Developments
12.6 Herman Miller
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.6.3 Herman Miller School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Herman Miller Latest Developments
12.7 Minyi Furniture
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.7.3 Minyi Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Minyi Furniture Latest Developments
12.8 HNI Corporation
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.8.3 HNI Corporation School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 HNI Corporation Latest Developments
12.9 Ailin Technology
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.9.3 Ailin Technology School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Ailin Technology Latest Developments
12.10 Haworth
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.10.3 Haworth School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Haworth Latest Developments
12.11 KOKUYO
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.11.3 KOKUYO School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 KOKUYO Latest Developments
12.12 Infiniti Modules
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.12.3 Infiniti Modules School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Infiniti Modules Latest Developments
12.13 Metalliform Holdings Ltd
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.13.3 Metalliform Holdings Ltd School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Metalliform Holdings Ltd Latest Developments
12.14 British Thornton
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.14.3 British Thornton School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 British Thornton Latest Developments
12.15 Smith System
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.15.3 Smith System School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Smith System Latest Developments
12.16 Jirong Furniture
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.16.3 Jirong Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Jirong Furniture Latest Developments
12.17 Ballen Panels
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.17.3 Ballen Panels School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Ballen Panels Latest Developments
12.18 Huihong Teching Equipment
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.18.3 Huihong Teching Equipment School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Huihong Teching Equipment Latest Developments
12.19 Lanlin Teaching
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.19.3 Lanlin Teaching School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Lanlin Teaching Latest Developments
12.20 Jiansheng Furniture
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 School Furniture Product Offered
12.20.3 Jiansheng Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Jiansheng Furniture Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
