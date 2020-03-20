Global School Furniture Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the School Furniture market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16860 million by 2025, from $ 14920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in School Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of School Furniture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the School Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Desks & Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

KI

Fleetwood Group

Steelcase

Knoll

VS

Herman Miller

Minyi Furniture

HNI Corporation

Ailin Technology

Haworth

KOKUYO

Infiniti Modules

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

British Thornton

Smith System

Jirong Furniture

Ballen Panels

Huihong Teching Equipment

Lanlin Teaching

Jiansheng Furniture

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global School Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of School Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global School Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the School Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of School Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global School Furniture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 School Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 School Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Desks & Chairs

2.2.2 Bookcases

2.2.3 Dormitory Bed

2.2.4 Blackboards

2.2.5 Other

2.3 School Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global School Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 School Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Classroom

2.4.2 Dormitory

2.4.3 Canteen

2.4.4 Library

2.4.5 Office

2.5 School Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global School Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global School Furniture by Company

3.1 Global School Furniture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global School Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global School Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global School Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global School Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global School Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global School Furniture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global School Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global School Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players School Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 School Furniture by Regions

4.1 School Furniture by Regions

4.2 Americas School Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC School Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe School Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas School Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC School Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC School Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe School Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe School Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa School Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa School Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 School Furniture Distributors

10.3 School Furniture Customer

11 Global School Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global School Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global School Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global School Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global School Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global School Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global School Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 KI

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 KI School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 KI Latest Developments

12.2 Fleetwood Group

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Fleetwood Group School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Fleetwood Group Latest Developments

12.3 Steelcase

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Steelcase School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Steelcase Latest Developments

12.4 Knoll

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 Knoll School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Knoll Latest Developments

12.5 VS

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 VS School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 VS Latest Developments

12.6 Herman Miller

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Herman Miller School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Herman Miller Latest Developments

12.7 Minyi Furniture

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 Minyi Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Minyi Furniture Latest Developments

12.8 HNI Corporation

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 HNI Corporation School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 HNI Corporation Latest Developments

12.9 Ailin Technology

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Ailin Technology School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Ailin Technology Latest Developments

12.10 Haworth

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 Haworth School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Haworth Latest Developments

12.11 KOKUYO

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.11.3 KOKUYO School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 KOKUYO Latest Developments

12.12 Infiniti Modules

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.12.3 Infiniti Modules School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Infiniti Modules Latest Developments

12.13 Metalliform Holdings Ltd

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.13.3 Metalliform Holdings Ltd School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Metalliform Holdings Ltd Latest Developments

12.14 British Thornton

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.14.3 British Thornton School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 British Thornton Latest Developments

12.15 Smith System

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.15.3 Smith System School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Smith System Latest Developments

12.16 Jirong Furniture

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.16.3 Jirong Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Jirong Furniture Latest Developments

12.17 Ballen Panels

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.17.3 Ballen Panels School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Ballen Panels Latest Developments

12.18 Huihong Teching Equipment

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.18.3 Huihong Teching Equipment School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Huihong Teching Equipment Latest Developments

12.19 Lanlin Teaching

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.19.3 Lanlin Teaching School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Lanlin Teaching Latest Developments

12.20 Jiansheng Furniture

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 School Furniture Product Offered

12.20.3 Jiansheng Furniture School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Jiansheng Furniture Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

