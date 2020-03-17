Global Same-day Delivery Market: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Same-day Delivery Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Same-day Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Same-day Delivery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today.

Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

The Same-day Delivery Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:B2B

B2C

Segmentation by application:Food

Consumer

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwi

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

This report also splits the market by region:Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectivesTo study and analyze the global Same-day Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Same-day Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Same-day Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Same-day Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Same-day Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Same-day Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region

Chapter Three: Global Same-day Delivery by Players3.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Same-day Delivery by Regions4.1 Same-day Delivery Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Same-day Delivery Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas5.1 Americas Same-day Delivery Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type

