Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market 2020-2026 Emerging Trends || Leading Players – Vygon SA; Medline Industries, Inc.; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; SPR Therapeutics;

The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2385.86 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the widespread prevalence of urge incontinence in patients globally, along with the increasing volume of patients suffering from overactive bladder.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market are Medtronic; LABORIE; Stimwave LLC; SunMed; Vygon SA; Medline Industries, Inc.; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; SPR Therapeutics; NeuroSigma, Inc.; Abbott; LivaNova PLC; Nuvectra, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market

Sacral nerve stimulation, also known as sacral neuromodulation is a type of electrical nerve stimulation therapy involving implantation of certain stimulators on patients or implanted inside the patient’s body for the treatment of urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, urge incontinence, chronic anal fissure and others. It provides an effective alternative treatment for the chronic anal fissures in patients who are quite reluctant for invasive surgical interventions.

Segmentation: Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market : By Product

Implantable SNS Devices

External SNS Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market : By Type

Electrical Muscle Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market : By Application

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Chronic Anal Fissure

Others

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market Drivers

Rising incidences of patients suffering from the applicable disorders/conditions of sacral nerve stimulation acts a driver for this market

Growing levels of favorable reimbursement scenarios for sacral nerve stimulation is expected to fuel the market growth

Increasing population relating to geriatric group is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of R&D investments undertaken by various manufacturers and authorities for sacral nerve stimulation is expected to boost the growth of the market

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market Restraints

Concerns regarding the negative impacts and side-effects associated with the device is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with the device is also expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of technical knowledge and expertise amongst individuals along with the complications associated with the device can also act as a market restraint

Key Developments in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market:

In January 2019, Nuvectra Corporation announced that the US FDA had extended their conventional 180-day review period for the pre-market approval of Nuvectra’s “Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM)” system. Although, no additional requirement of information has been suggested by the US FDA, neither have they suggested any deficiencies in the system. Nuvectra is hoping to clarify any additional requests of the US FDA for the timely conclusion of their pre-market approval review

In March 2018, LABORIE announced that they had acquired Cogentix Medical, Inc. for USD 214 million, with the company focusing on specialized innovative therapies for urology field of medical sciences. This acquisition will help in the expansion of current products and technological availability with LABORIE for urology field, especially for overactive bladder and stress urinary incontinence therapies. This acquisition will help the company in providing customers with clinically-effective therapeutic solutions

Competitive Analysis:

Global sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

