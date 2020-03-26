Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2020-2025 : New Strategies For Growth Of The Industry And The Potential Players

Description

Snapshot

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

The global Rugs and Carpets market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Rugs and Carpets by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Mohawk

Shaw Industries

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Zhemei Carpets

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Home

Transport

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Rugs and Carpets Industry

Figure Rugs and Carpets Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Rugs and Carpets

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Rugs and Carpets

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Rugs and Carpets

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Rugs and Carpets Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Woven

Table Major Company List of Woven

3.1.2 Needle felt

Table Major Company List of Needle felt

3.1.3 Knotted

Table Major Company List of Knotted

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Rugs and Carpets Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Million Sqm

Figure Global Rugs and Carpets Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Million Sqm

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Million Sqm

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Mohawk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Mohawk Profile

Table Mohawk Overview List

4.1.2 Mohawk Products & Services

4.1.3 Mohawk Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mohawk (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Shaw Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Shaw Industries Profile

Table Shaw Industries Overview List

4.2.2 Shaw Industries Products & Services

4.2.3 Shaw Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shaw Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Oriental Weavers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Oriental Weavers Profile

Table Oriental Weavers Overview List

4.3.2 Oriental Weavers Products & Services

4.3.3 Oriental Weavers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oriental Weavers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Milliken (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Milliken Profile

Table Milliken Overview List

4.4.2 Milliken Products & Services

4.4.3 Milliken Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Milliken (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Beaulieu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Beaulieu Profile

Table Beaulieu Overview List

4.5.2 Beaulieu Products & Services

4.5.3 Beaulieu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beaulieu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Interface (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Interface Profile

Table Interface Overview List

4.6.2 Interface Products & Services

4.6.3 Interface Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Interface (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Dinarsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Dinarsu Profile

Table Dinarsu Overview List

4.7.2 Dinarsu Products & Services

4.7.3 Dinarsu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dinarsu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Balta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Balta Profile

Table Balta Overview List

4.8.2 Balta Products & Services

4.8.3 Balta Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Balta (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Infloor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Infloor Profile

Table Infloor Overview List

4.9.2 Infloor Products & Services

4.9.3 Infloor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Infloor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Tarkett (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Tarkett Profile

Table Tarkett Overview List

4.10.2 Tarkett Products & Services

4.10.3 Tarkett Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tarkett (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Dixie Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Dixie Group Profile

Table Dixie Group Overview List

4.11.2 Dixie Group Products & Services

4.11.3 Dixie Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dixie Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Brintons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Brintons Profile

Table Brintons Overview List

4.12.2 Brintons Products & Services

4.12.3 Brintons Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Brintons (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Merinos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Merinos Profile

Table Merinos Overview List

4.13.2 Merinos Products & Services

4.13.3 Merinos Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Merinos (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Dongsheng Carpet Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Dongsheng Carpet Group Profile

Table Dongsheng Carpet Group Overview List

4.14.2 Dongsheng Carpet Group Products & Services

4.14.3 Dongsheng Carpet Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dongsheng Carpet Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Profile

Table Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Overview List

4.15.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Products & Services

4.15.3 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Kaili Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Shanhua Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Shanhua Carpet Profile

Table Shanhua Carpet Overview List

4.16.2 Shanhua Carpet Products & Services

4.16.3 Shanhua Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shanhua Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Haima Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Haima Carpet Profile

Table Haima Carpet Overview List

4.17.2 Haima Carpet Products & Services

4.17.3 Haima Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Haima Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 TY Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 TY Carpet Profile

Table TY Carpet Overview List

4.18.2 TY Carpet Products & Services

4.18.3 TY Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TY Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 COC Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 COC Carpet Profile

Table COC Carpet Overview List

4.19.2 COC Carpet Products & Services

4.19.3 COC Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of COC Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Profile

Table Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Overview List

4.20.2 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Products & Services

4.20.3 Shenzhen Meijili Carpet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Meijili Carpet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 HUADE Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 HUADE Group Profile

Table HUADE Group Overview List

4.21.2 HUADE Group Products & Services

4.21.3 HUADE Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HUADE Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Zhemei Carpets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Zhemei Carpets Profile

Table Zhemei Carpets Overview List

4.22.2 Zhemei Carpets Products & Services

4.22.3 Zhemei Carpets Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zhemei Carpets (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Million Sqm

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Million Sqm

Figure Global Rugs and Carpets Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Million Sqm

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Rugs and Carpets Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Rugs and Carpets Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Rugs and Carpets Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Rugs and Carpets Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

6.1.2 Demand in Home

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Home, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Home, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

6.1.3 Demand in Transport

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Transport, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Rugs and Carpets Demand in Transport, 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Rugs and Carpets Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Rugs and Carpets Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Rugs and Carpets Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Rugs and Carpets Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Million Sqm

Table Rugs and Carpets Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Million Sqm

Table Rugs and Carpets Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Million Sqm

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Rugs and Carpets Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Rugs and Carpets Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm

Table Global Rugs and Carpets Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Million Sqm

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Rugs and Carpets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Million Sqm

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Rugs and Carpets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Million Sqm

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Rugs and Carpets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Rugs and Carpets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Million Sqm

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

