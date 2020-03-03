Global Rubiks Cube Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Rubik’s Cube market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 269 million by 2025, from $ 260.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rubik’s Cube business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rubik’s Cube market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Rubik’s Cube value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Ordinary Rubik’s Cube
Alien Rubik’s Cube
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Entertainment
Competition
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Rubik’s
VERDES
Cube4you
MoYu
Dayan
GAN Cube
QiYi/MoFangGe
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rubik’s Cube consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rubik’s Cube market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rubik’s Cube manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rubik’s Cube with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Rubik’s Cube submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Rubik’s Cube Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Rubik’s Cube Segment by Type
2.2.1 Ordinary Rubik’s Cube
2.2.2 Alien Rubik’s Cube
2.3 Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Rubik’s Cube Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Rubik’s Cube Segment by Application
2.4.1 Entertainment
2.4.2 Competition
2.5 Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Rubik’s Cube Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Rubik’s Cube by Company
3.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Rubik’s Cube Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Rubik’s Cube Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Rubik’s Cube Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Rubik’s Cube by Regions
4.1 Rubik’s Cube by Regions
4.2 Americas Rubik’s Cube Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Rubik’s Cube Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Rubik’s Cube Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Rubik’s Cube Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Rubik’s Cube Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rubik’s Cube by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Rubik’s Cube Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Rubik’s Cube Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Rubik’s Cube Distributors
10.3 Rubik’s Cube Customer
11 Global Rubik’s Cube Market Forecast
11.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Rubik’s Cube Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Rubik’s Cube Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Rubik’s Cube Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Rubik’s Cube Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Rubik’s
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.1.3 Rubik’s Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Rubik’s Latest Developments
12.2 VERDES
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.2.3 VERDES Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 VERDES Latest Developments
12.3 Cube4you
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.3.3 Cube4you Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Cube4you Latest Developments
12.4 MoYu
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.4.3 MoYu Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 MoYu Latest Developments
12.5 Dayan
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.5.3 Dayan Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Dayan Latest Developments
12.6 GAN Cube
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.6.3 GAN Cube Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GAN Cube Latest Developments
12.7 QiYi/MoFangGe
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Rubik’s Cube Product Offered
12.7.3 QiYi/MoFangGe Rubik’s Cube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 QiYi/MoFangGe Latest Developments
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
