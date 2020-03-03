Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Office RTA Furniture
Residential RTA Furniture
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Independent Specialist Retailers
Independent Furniture Chains
Convenient Stores
Others (Online)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sauder Woodworking
South Shore
Dorel Industries
Whalen Furniture
Homestar North America
Bush Industries
Simplicity Sofas
IKEA
Prepac
Flexsteel (Home Styles)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Office RTA Furniture
2.2.2 Residential RTA Furniture
2.3 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Independent Specialist Retailers
2.4.2 Independent Furniture Chains
2.4.3 Convenient Stores
2.4.4 Others (Online)
2.5 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Company
3.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Regions
4.1 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Regions
4.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Distributors
10.3 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Customer
11 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Forecast
11.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Type
11.8 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sauder Woodworking
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.1.3 Sauder Woodworking RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sauder Woodworking Latest Developments
12.2 South Shore
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.2.3 South Shore RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 South Shore Latest Developments
12.3 Dorel Industries
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.3.3 Dorel Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Dorel Industries Latest Developments
12.4 Whalen Furniture
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.4.3 Whalen Furniture RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Whalen Furniture Latest Developments
12.5 Homestar North America
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.5.3 Homestar North America RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Homestar North America Latest Developments
12.6 Bush Industries
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.6.3 Bush Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Bush Industries Latest Developments
12.7 Simplicity Sofas
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.7.3 Simplicity Sofas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Simplicity Sofas Latest Developments
12.8 IKEA
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.8.3 IKEA RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 IKEA Latest Developments
12.9 Prepac
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.9.3 Prepac RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Prepac Latest Developments
12.10 Flexsteel (Home Styles)
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered
12.10.3 Flexsteel (Home Styles) RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Flexsteel (Home Styles) Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
