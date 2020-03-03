Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others (Online)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sauder Woodworking

South Shore

Dorel Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

Bush Industries

Simplicity Sofas

IKEA

Prepac

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Office RTA Furniture

2.2.2 Residential RTA Furniture

2.3 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Independent Specialist Retailers

2.4.2 Independent Furniture Chains

2.4.3 Convenient Stores

2.4.4 Others (Online)

2.5 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Company

3.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Regions

4.1 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Regions

4.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Distributors

10.3 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Customer

11 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sauder Woodworking

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Sauder Woodworking RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sauder Woodworking Latest Developments

12.2 South Shore

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 South Shore RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 South Shore Latest Developments

12.3 Dorel Industries

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Dorel Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Dorel Industries Latest Developments

12.4 Whalen Furniture

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 Whalen Furniture RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Whalen Furniture Latest Developments

12.5 Homestar North America

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 Homestar North America RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Homestar North America Latest Developments

12.6 Bush Industries

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Bush Industries RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Bush Industries Latest Developments

12.7 Simplicity Sofas

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 Simplicity Sofas RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Simplicity Sofas Latest Developments

12.8 IKEA

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 IKEA RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 IKEA Latest Developments

12.9 Prepac

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Prepac RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Prepac Latest Developments

12.10 Flexsteel (Home Styles)

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 Flexsteel (Home Styles) RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Flexsteel (Home Styles) Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

