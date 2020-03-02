Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market 2020 by Application, Types, Services, Challenges, Key Countries, Company Profiles and Industry Research Analysis till 2025

Routers and switches are both computer networking devices that allow one or more computers to be connected to other computers, networked devices or to other networks. Increased use of internet is the dominant factor driving the router and switch infrastructure market.

In 2018, the global Router and Switch Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Router and Switch Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Router and Switch Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADTRAN

Actelis Networks

Aktino

ZTE

Tellabs

ADVA Optical Networking

MRV Communications

Juniper Networks

Foundry Networks

Extreme Networks

Cisco Systems

Ericssion

Alcatel-Lucent

Hammerhead Systems

ECI Telecom

Force10 Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Deployment Services

Operation Management Services

Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Services

Data Center Services

Virtual Network Services

Services for Home and Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Router and Switch Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Router and Switch Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Router and Switch Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Deployment Services

1.4.3 Operation Management Services

1.4.4 Support Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cloud Services

1.5.3 Data Center Services

1.5.4 Virtual Network Services

1.5.5 Services for Home and Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size

2.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Router and Switch Infrastructure Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Router and Switch Infrastructure Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in China

7.3 China Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

7.4 China Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in India

10.3 India Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

10.4 India Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Router and Switch Infrastructure Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Router and Switch Infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ADTRAN

12.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development

12.2 Actelis Networks

12.2.1 Actelis Networks Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.2.4 Actelis Networks Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Actelis Networks Recent Development

12.3 Aktino

12.3.1 Aktino Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.3.4 Aktino Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Aktino Recent Development

12.4 ZTE

12.4.1 ZTE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.4.4 ZTE Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.5 Tellabs

12.5.1 Tellabs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.5.4 Tellabs Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tellabs Recent Development

12.6 ADVA Optical Networking

12.6.1 ADVA Optical Networking Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.6.4 ADVA Optical Networking Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ADVA Optical Networking Recent Development

12.7 MRV Communications

12.7.1 MRV Communications Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.7.4 MRV Communications Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 MRV Communications Recent Development

12.8 Juniper Networks

12.8.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.8.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.9 Foundry Networks

12.9.1 Foundry Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.9.4 Foundry Networks Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Foundry Networks Recent Development

12.10 Extreme Networks

12.10.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Router and Switch Infrastructure Introduction

12.10.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Router and Switch Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.11 Cisco Systems

12.12 Ericssion

12.13 Alcatel-Lucent

12.14 Hammerhead Systems

12.15 ECI Telecom

12.16 ForceChapter Ten: Network

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

