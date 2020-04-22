Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size, Share, Growth Demand, Opportunities, Top Players, Revenue, Leagues, Teams or Tournaments, Trends & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Rotating Equipment Repair status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rotating Equipment Repair development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Flowserve
General Electric
Siemens
KSB
Ebara
Sulzer
John Wood Group
Torishima Pump
MAN
Stork
Hydro
Triple EEE
Amaru Giovanni
Rainbow Mechanical Solutions
De Pretto Industrie
Maintenance Partners
CFATEC
TS&S
Basis Plant Services
MEOS
S.T. Cotter Turbine Services
Al-Rushaid Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pumps
Centrifugal Compressors
Agitators & Mixers
Turbines
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Mining
HVAC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rotating Equipment Repair status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rotating Equipment Repair development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rotating Equipment Repair are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rotating Equipment Repair Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Pumps
1.4.3 Centrifugal Compressors
1.4.4 Agitators & Mixers
1.4.5 Turbines
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Power Generation
1.5.4 Mining
1.5.5 HVAC
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Rotating Equipment Repair Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Rotating Equipment Repair Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Rotating Equipment Repair Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Rotating Equipment Repair Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Rotating Equipment Repair Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Rotating Equipment Repair Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Rotating Equipment Repair Revenue in 2019
3.3 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Rotating Equipment Repair Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Rotating Equipment Repair Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Rotating Equipment Repair Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Rotating Equipment Repair Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Rotating Equipment Repair Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Rotating Equipment Repair Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Flowserve
13.1.1 Flowserve Company Details
13.1.2 Flowserve Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Flowserve Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.1.4 Flowserve Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Flowserve Recent Development
13.2 General Electric
13.2.1 General Electric Company Details
13.2.2 General Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 General Electric Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.2.4 General Electric Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 General Electric Recent Development
13.3 Siemens
13.3.1 Siemens Company Details
13.3.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Siemens Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.4 KSB
13.4.1 KSB Company Details
13.4.2 KSB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 KSB Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.4.4 KSB Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 KSB Recent Development
13.5 Ebara
13.5.1 Ebara Company Details
13.5.2 Ebara Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Ebara Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.5.4 Ebara Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ebara Recent Development
13.6 Sulzer
13.6.1 Sulzer Company Details
13.6.2 Sulzer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Sulzer Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.6.4 Sulzer Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Sulzer Recent Development
13.7 John Wood Group
13.7.1 John Wood Group Company Details
13.7.2 John Wood Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 John Wood Group Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.7.4 John Wood Group Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 John Wood Group Recent Development
13.8 Torishima Pump
13.8.1 Torishima Pump Company Details
13.8.2 Torishima Pump Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Torishima Pump Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.8.4 Torishima Pump Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Torishima Pump Recent Development
13.9 MAN
13.9.1 MAN Company Details
13.9.2 MAN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 MAN Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.9.4 MAN Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 MAN Recent Development
13.10 Stork
13.10.1 Stork Company Details
13.10.2 Stork Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Stork Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
13.10.4 Stork Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Stork Recent Development
13.11 Hydro
10.11.1 Hydro Company Details
10.11.2 Hydro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hydro Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.11.4 Hydro Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Hydro Recent Development
13.12 Triple EEE
10.12.1 Triple EEE Company Details
10.12.2 Triple EEE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Triple EEE Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.12.4 Triple EEE Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Triple EEE Recent Development
13.13 Amaru Giovanni
10.13.1 Amaru Giovanni Company Details
10.13.2 Amaru Giovanni Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Amaru Giovanni Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.13.4 Amaru Giovanni Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Amaru Giovanni Recent Development
13.14 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions
10.14.1 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions Company Details
10.14.2 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.14.4 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Rainbow Mechanical Solutions Recent Development
13.15 De Pretto Industrie
10.15.1 De Pretto Industrie Company Details
10.15.2 De Pretto Industrie Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 De Pretto Industrie Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.15.4 De Pretto Industrie Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 De Pretto Industrie Recent Development
13.16 Maintenance Partners
10.16.1 Maintenance Partners Company Details
10.16.2 Maintenance Partners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Maintenance Partners Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.16.4 Maintenance Partners Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Maintenance Partners Recent Development
13.17 CFATEC
10.17.1 CFATEC Company Details
10.17.2 CFATEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 CFATEC Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.17.4 CFATEC Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 CFATEC Recent Development
13.18 TS&S
10.18.1 TS&S Company Details
10.18.2 TS&S Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 TS&S Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.18.4 TS&S Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 TS&S Recent Development
13.19 Basis Plant Services
10.19.1 Basis Plant Services Company Details
10.19.2 Basis Plant Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Basis Plant Services Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.19.4 Basis Plant Services Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Basis Plant Services Recent Development
13.20 MEOS
10.20.1 MEOS Company Details
10.20.2 MEOS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 MEOS Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.20.4 MEOS Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 MEOS Recent Development
13.21 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services
10.21.1 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Company Details
10.21.2 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.21.4 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Recent Development
13.22 Al-Rushaid Group
10.22.1 Al-Rushaid Group Company Details
10.22.2 Al-Rushaid Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Al-Rushaid Group Rotating Equipment Repair Introduction
10.22.4 Al-Rushaid Group Revenue in Rotating Equipment Repair Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Al-Rushaid Group Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
