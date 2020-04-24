Global Robo-Taxi Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global Robo-Taxi Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Robo-Taxi Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Global robo-taxi market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 113.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for autonomic, fuel efficient & emission free vehicles, and the need to eliminate road accidents improving the level of road safety.

Key Market Competitors: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the robo-taxi market are Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors., BMW AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., NVIDIA Corporation and Mobileye among others.

This report studies Global Robo-Taxi Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Global Robo-Taxi Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors), Application (Goods, Passenger), Service (Rental, Station-Based), Level of Autonomy (L4, L5), Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell, Hybrid), Vehicle (Car, Van/Shuttle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Robo-Taxi or Robo-Cab, are taxis that are self-driven, without a chauffeur. They are autonomous cars of autonomic level 4 or level 5 operated for a virtual hailing service. They are fuel efficient vehicles, which do not emit any harmful carbon gases, thereby protecting the environment. These eco-friendly automated vehicles, consume less battery, less cost, and thereby reduce the cost of operating cars.

Market Drivers:

Eliminating drivers from taxis would reduce the overall operational cost, thereby making it cost-effective

The need to reduce the level of accidents that arise due to manual errors to ensure safer roads a better traffic control would drive the growth of this market

The need to reduce the level of carbon emissions from diesel operated cars and to move towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment stimulates the growth of this market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles, which consume less battery and less gass boosts the growth of robo-taxis

Market Restraints:

The threat and tension that automation would replace the need for human chauffeurs. Thus, the resistance from chauffeurs would restrain the growth of this market

High research and development cost would be required for the development of robo-taxis

The rising threat from hackers restrains the growth of this market

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Robo-Taxi Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Waymo launched its first driverless robo taxi for commercial use. The launch of this robo-taxi marked the beginning of a new era in the field of automobiles and automation. Waymo would expand its services and operations, thereby would lead to an excellent growth in robo-taxi market globally.

In July, 2018 Daimler AG and Bosch Corp, the largest automotive supplier have entered into a partnership to develop driverless taxis. The vehicle developed would be loaded with sensors, run by a strong and reliable energy-efficient computer, and an artificial intelligence software which would be acting as the virtual chauffeur. This partnership between the biggest players in the automobile industry, would revolutionise the entire automobile industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Global robo-taxi market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robo-taxi market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

