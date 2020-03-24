Global Roaming Tariff Market, Platforms, Rising Growth, Technology, Trends, Channels, Applications and Key Companies Analysis 2025

The Report takes stock of the Roaming Tariff Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Roaming Tariff market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Roaming refers to the cost of bringing a mobile phone out of the home of the mobile phone.

Due to the significant increase in the number of mobile phone users worldwide, the global roaming tariff market is expected to grow larger.

In 2018, the global Roaming Tariff market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone Group

Bharti Airtel

China Mobile

China Telecom

Claro Americas

Digicel Group

Lycamobile

Nextel Communications

NTT Docomo

PCCW

Singtel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regional Roaming

National Roaming

International Roaming

Inter-standard Roaming

Mobile Signature Roaming

Inter-MSC Roaming

Permanent Roaming

Trombone Roaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roaming Tariff are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Regional Roaming

1.4.3 National Roaming

1.4.4 International Roaming

1.4.5 Inter-standard Roaming

1.4.6 Mobile Signature Roaming

1.4.7 Inter-MSC Roaming

1.4.8 Permanent Roaming

1.4.9 Trombone Roaming

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size

2.2 Roaming Tariff Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Roaming Tariff Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Roaming Tariff Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Roaming Tariff Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Roaming Tariff Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Roaming Tariff Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Roaming Tariff Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in China

7.3 China Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

7.4 China Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in India

10.3 India Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

10.4 India Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Vodafone Group

12.1.1 Vodafone Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.1.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development

12.2 Bharti Airtel

12.2.1 Bharti Airtel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.2.4 Bharti Airtel Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bharti Airtel Recent Development

12.3 China Mobile

12.3.1 China Mobile Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.3.4 China Mobile Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Mobile Recent Development

12.4 China Telecom

12.4.1 China Telecom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.4.4 China Telecom Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 China Telecom Recent Development

12.5 Claro Americas

12.5.1 Claro Americas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.5.4 Claro Americas Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Claro Americas Recent Development

12.6 Digicel Group

12.6.1 Digicel Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.6.4 Digicel Group Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Digicel Group Recent Development

12.7 Lycamobile

12.7.1 Lycamobile Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.7.4 Lycamobile Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Lycamobile Recent Development

12.8 Nextel Communications

12.8.1 Nextel Communications Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.8.4 Nextel Communications Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nextel Communications Recent Development

12.9 NTT Docomo

12.9.1 NTT Docomo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.9.4 NTT Docomo Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NTT Docomo Recent Development

12.10 PCCW

12.10.1 PCCW Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction

12.10.4 PCCW Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 PCCW Recent Development

12.11 Singtel

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

