Global Roaming Tariff Market, Platforms, Rising Growth, Technology, Trends, Channels, Applications and Key Companies Analysis 2025

The Report takes stock of the Roaming Tariff Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Roaming Tariff market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Roaming refers to the cost of bringing a mobile phone out of the home of the mobile phone.
Due to the significant increase in the number of mobile phone users worldwide, the global roaming tariff market is expected to grow larger.
In 2018, the global Roaming Tariff market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone Group
Bharti Airtel
China Mobile
China Telecom
Claro Americas
Digicel Group
Lycamobile
Nextel Communications
NTT Docomo
PCCW
Singtel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Regional Roaming
National Roaming
International Roaming
Inter-standard Roaming
Mobile Signature Roaming
Inter-MSC Roaming
Permanent Roaming
Trombone Roaming
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roaming Tariff are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Regional Roaming
1.4.3 National Roaming
1.4.4 International Roaming
1.4.5 Inter-standard Roaming
1.4.6 Mobile Signature Roaming
1.4.7 Inter-MSC Roaming
1.4.8 Permanent Roaming
1.4.9 Trombone Roaming
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Personal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size
2.2 Roaming Tariff Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Roaming Tariff Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Roaming Tariff Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Roaming Tariff Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Roaming Tariff Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Roaming Tariff Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Roaming Tariff Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Roaming Tariff Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in China
7.3 China Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
7.4 China Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in India
10.3 India Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
10.4 India Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Roaming Tariff Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Roaming Tariff Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Vodafone Group
12.1.1 Vodafone Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.1.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development
12.2 Bharti Airtel
12.2.1 Bharti Airtel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.2.4 Bharti Airtel Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bharti Airtel Recent Development
12.3 China Mobile
12.3.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.3.4 China Mobile Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.4 China Telecom
12.4.1 China Telecom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.4.4 China Telecom Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 China Telecom Recent Development
12.5 Claro Americas
12.5.1 Claro Americas Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.5.4 Claro Americas Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Claro Americas Recent Development
12.6 Digicel Group
12.6.1 Digicel Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.6.4 Digicel Group Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Digicel Group Recent Development
12.7 Lycamobile
12.7.1 Lycamobile Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.7.4 Lycamobile Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Lycamobile Recent Development
12.8 Nextel Communications
12.8.1 Nextel Communications Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.8.4 Nextel Communications Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nextel Communications Recent Development
12.9 NTT Docomo
12.9.1 NTT Docomo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.9.4 NTT Docomo Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 NTT Docomo Recent Development
12.10 PCCW
12.10.1 PCCW Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Roaming Tariff Introduction
12.10.4 PCCW Revenue in Roaming Tariff Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 PCCW Recent Development
12.11 Singtel
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
