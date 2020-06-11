Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027

As per the latest statistics provided by World Health Organization (WHO) the global consumption rate of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is 2.5% which comparatively huge in comparison to the consumption of opioids which is 0.2% of the global population. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMSHA) are of the opinion that the intake of psychotropic drugs or excessive consumption of alcohol impairs psychomotor functions, divided attention, lack of motor coordination, which increases the risk of road and highway vehicle accidents.

Alcohol abuse is on a constant rise and is set to exhibit exponential growth during the forecast period. The chief causative agents pertaining to excessive alcohol intake are stressful lifestyle, depression, socio-cultural norms, family drinking history, etc. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) consumption is increasing in the developed countries due to its legalization as a medicinal drug. Furthermore, adoption of party culture by youngsters worldwide is likely to cause an increase in opioids addiction.

The important aspect is that the excretion of alcohol through the human body follows the zero-order kinetics making detection easy and convenient. Portable breath analyzers have undergone tremendous technological innovation imparting excellent ergonomic features which results in accurate detection of alcohol abuse and ease of operating the device. The breath analyzers interpret the blood alcohol concentration into the amount of alcohol present in the exhaled breath. It is imperative to understand that approximately 5 to 10% of alcohol is excreted via lungs, urine, sweat, etc. Urine analysis is gaining prominence due to the ability of portable devices to quick turnaround time in the interpretation of the alcohol metabolites. Urine analysis is useful in the detection of alcohol even after 12 hours of its consumption thereby providing a large detection window.

North America is spearheading the geography segment for roadside drug testing devices market. The research findings of American Addiction Centers (AAC), in spite of excellent safety measures adopted by the state, federal and local government alcoholism cause the death of nearly 216 lives every day with 65% associated with fatal road vehicle accidents. The legalization of marijuana as a medical drug in a few states in the United States will further increase the risk of road accidents. The market growth in the European region is majorly dependent on the strategic partnership between the medical device companies and academic research institutes to impart excellent ergonomic features to portable roadside drug testing devices. Asia Pacific is keen to embark on an affirmative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of substance abuse and strict safety guidelines pertaining to road and highway safety adopted by the law enforcement agencies.

Medical device companies manufacturing roadside drug testing devices market are Anton Paar GmbH, Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ELITechGroup, UriTox, LLC, CONFIRM BIOSCIENCES, Securetec, Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Oranoxis, Inc., MAVAND Solutions GmbH, and CareHealth America.

Market Key Takeaways:

A constant rise in the number of fatal road accidents under the influence of substance abuse

Technological innovation in the portable devices with enhanced ergonomic features to detect substance abuse with superior accuracy and convenience

Strict guidelines implemented by the law enforcement agencies to ensure road and highway safety

