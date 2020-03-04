Global RFID Market 2020 : Comprehensive study by key players: IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology

The Global Rfid Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Rfid Market. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of industry. This Rfid market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Market segmentation studies conducted in this report with respect to product type, applications, and geography are valuable in taking any verdict about the products. With the use of up to date and proven tools and techniques, complex market insights are organized in simpler version in this Rfid report for the better understanding of end user.

Complete report on Global Rfid Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Free Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.

The key players examine the Rfid market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Rfid expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Rfid strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Rfid market are:

Honeywell International Inc,

HID Global Corporation,

Impinj, Inc,

IBM Corporation,

Invengo Technology Pte Ltd,

NXP Semiconductors,

Protrac iD,

ACTATEK (UK) Ltd,

Alien Technology,

LLC,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Brady Worldwide, Inc,

BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc,

Confidex Ltd,

Datalogic SpA,

RFID, INC,

Siemens,

Smartrac NV,

TagMaster amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Rfid Market

RFID is an acronym for “radio frequency identification” and relates to a technique in which digital data embedded in RFID tags or smart tags is discovered by a viewer via radio waves. RFID is identical to barcoding in that the tag or label data is detected by a machine that stores the data in a database. However, RFID has several benefits over schemes that use barcode tracking software. Most remarkable is that the RFID tag data could be read outside of the field of view, while the barcodes should be connected with an optical scanner.

Segmentation: Global Rfid Market

Global RFID Market By Products (Tags, Readers, Software), Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material), End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Development in the Rfid Market:

In November 2018, PervasID declares the release of its new Multi-Ranger product. The company that previously this year provided $1.87 million for the Series Funding created the first 99% + accurate multi-functional RFID reader to address stock issues for retailers. In order for RFID technology to bring actual benefits to distributors, it must push revenues, offer enhanced operating effectiveness and boost income while needing small expenditure. The market share has increased subsequently with the launch of the latest product and increasing the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia has announced the implementation of the latest brand of radio frequency identification tools under the brand name Via Onda. The M-ID40 module and antennas were the first instruments the company has constructed to enter the industry. The Via Onda reader is intended to monitor car and individual’s entry, stock handling, restaurant, and hospital design, crash safety of freight cars and pedestrian trampling, and inventory of products. This product launch has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

Rfid Market: Drivers

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Rfid Market : Restraints

Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market

Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market

Strategic Key Insights Of The Rfid Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Rfid Market key players is also covered.• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Rfid Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions. • Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Rfid Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

– Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Rfid Market key players is also covered.• – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Rfid Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions. Competitors – In this section, various Rfid industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Rfid Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Rfid overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rfid-market

Customize report of “Global Rfid Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Other important Rfid Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Rfid Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Rfid Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]