Global Residential Water Heater Market 2020-2026 | Growth with Prominent Players, Top Regions and Applications

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Residential Water Heater Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Water Heater

1.2 Residential Water Heater Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Water Heater Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Eletric Water Heater

1.2.3 Gas Water Heater

1.2.4 Solar Water Heater

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Residential Water Heater Segment by Application

1.3.1 Residential Water Heater Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Residential Water Heater Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Residential Water Heater Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Residential Water Heater Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Residential Water Heater Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Residential Water Heater Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Residential Water Heater Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Water Heater Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Residential Water Heater Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Residential Water Heater Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Residential Water Heater Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Residential Water Heater Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Residential Water Heater Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Residential Water Heater Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Residential Water Heater Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Residential Water Heater Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Residential Water Heater Production

3.5.1 Europe Residential Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Residential Water Heater Production

3.6.1 China Residential Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Residential Water Heater Production

3.7.1 Japan Residential Water Heater Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Residential Water Heater Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Residential Water Heater Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Residential Water Heater Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Residential Water Heater Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Residential Water Heater Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Water Heater Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Water Heater Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Residential Water Heater Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Residential Water Heater Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Residential Water Heater Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Residential Water Heater Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Residential Water Heater Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Residential Water Heater Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Residential Water Heater Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Residential Water Heater Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Water Heater Business

7.1 ABB Ltd

7.1.1 ABB Ltd Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB Ltd Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Ltd Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Whirlpool

7.2.1 Whirlpool Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Whirlpool Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Whirlpool Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Whirlpool Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Midea Group

7.3.1 Midea Group Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Midea Group Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Midea Group Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Midea Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rinnai

7.4.1 Rinnai Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rinnai Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rinnai Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Rinnai Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Robert Bosch

7.5.1 Robert Bosch Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Robert Bosch Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Robert Bosch Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GE Appliances

7.6.1 GE Appliances Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GE Appliances Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GE Appliances Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 GE Appliances Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Haier

7.7.1 Haier Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Haier Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Haier Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Haier Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Siemens Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siemens Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GREE

7.9.1 GREE Residential Water Heater Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GREE Residential Water Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GREE Residential Water Heater Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 GREE Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Residential Water Heater Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Residential Water Heater Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Water Heater

8.4 Residential Water Heater Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Residential Water Heater Distributors List

9.3 Residential Water Heater Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Water Heater (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Water Heater (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Water Heater (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Residential Water Heater Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Residential Water Heater Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Residential Water Heater Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Residential Water Heater Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Residential Water Heater Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Residential Water Heater

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Water Heater by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Water Heater by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Water Heater by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Water Heater

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Water Heater by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Water Heater by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Water Heater by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Residential Water Heater by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

