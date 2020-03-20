Global Remote Mobile Payment Market 2020: by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Remote Mobile Payment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Apple Inc.
ACI Worldwide, Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
DH Corporation
Visa Inc.
Square, Inc.
Mastercard Incorporated.
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Fiserv, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M-commerce
Peer-to-peer
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospitality
Tourism
Airline
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remote Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remote Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Mobile Payment are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 M-commerce
1.4.3 Peer-to-peer
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Hospitality
1.5.8 Tourism
1.5.9 Airline
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size
2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Remote Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Remote Mobile Payment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in China
7.3 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in India
10.3 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 Apple Inc.
12.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development
12.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc.
12.3.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.3.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Alphabet Inc.
12.4.1 Alphabet Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.4.4 Alphabet Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alphabet Inc. Recent Development
12.5 DH Corporation
12.5.1 DH Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.5.4 DH Corporation Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DH Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Visa Inc.
12.6.1 Visa Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.6.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Visa Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Square, Inc.
12.7.1 Square, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.7.4 Square, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Mastercard Incorporated.
12.8.1 Mastercard Incorporated. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.8.4 Mastercard Incorporated. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Mastercard Incorporated. Recent Development
12.9 PayPal Holdings, Inc.
12.9.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.9.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
12.10.1 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction
12.10.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Fiserv, Inc.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
