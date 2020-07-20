The recreational boating market was valued at approximately USD 43Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 63Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

Boating is the leisurely activity of travelling by boat, or the recreational use of a boat whether powerboats, sailboats, or man-powered vessels (such as rowing and paddle boats), focused on the travel itself, as well as sports activities, such as fishing or waterskiing. It is a popular activity, and there are millions of boaters worldwide. Recreational boats (sometimes called pleasure craft, especially for less sporting activities) fall into several broad categories, and additional subcategories. Broad categories include dinghies (generally under 16 feet (5 m) powered by sail, small engines, or muscle power), paddlesports boats (kayaks, rowing shells, canoes), runabouts (15–25 ft (5–8 m) powerboats with either outboard, sterndrive, or inboard engines), daysailers sailboats, frequently with a small auxiliary engine), cruisers (25–65 ft (8–20 m) powerboats with cabins), and cruising and racing sailboats (25–65 ft (8–20 m) sailboats with auxiliary engines).

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The increasing demand for outboard boats for fishing and cruising activities. The outboard recreational boating market in the U.S. accounted for around 60% revenue share in 2019 due to technological advancements, light weight, fuel economy, and more interior space. These boats are equipped with advanced technologies, such as joystick docking control, automatic trim controls, and digital throttle controls, strengthening the market demand.

Increasing innovation in diesel-based recreational boating system is providing a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the introduction of powerful and efficient diesel-based engines is supporting the adoption of recreational boats.

The high cost of recreational boats may curb demand for recreational boating. Owing to its high price, low- and middle-income groups are unlikely to spend on recreational boating, which is restraining the market to an extent.

There is a huge potential for manufacturers in tapping into different regions to grow their business. Asia Pacific has the highest population density and there has been an increase in disposable income in this region. These factors is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global recreational boating market is fragmented with presence of various regional and global players. Some of the key players operating in the global recreational boating market are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Baja Marine, Bayliner, Boston Whaler Boats, Chaparral Boats, Inc., Grady-White Boats, Malibu, MASTERCRAFT, White River Marine Group, Sea Ray, and American Sail Inc. The major players in the recreational boating industry are indulged in adopting mergers & acquisitions as their prominent strategy to increase their share in the market. In November 2019, Brunswick Corporation announced the launch of outboard boat 320 Sundancer Coupe equipped with 350 HP twin outboard engine that can be operated using joystick with additional engine options. The manufacturers are introducing powerful engines coupled with direct injection technology to increase combustion efficiency, delivering high power and torque in recreational boating. For instance, in May 2018, Yamaha announced the launch of 425 HP outboard motor in North America. The product is equipped with injection and plasma fusion technology for reliable and powerful performance.

The global recreational boating market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Inboard boats

Outboard boats

Inflatable

Sail boats

Personal boats

Motorboats

Watercrafts

Application types

Watersports

Cruising

Fishing

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Recreational Boating Market Overview Global Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Recreational Boating Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

