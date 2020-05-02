Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market, RTLS has a record of the players and their exact movements on the playing field. This innovative technology also brings a number of advantages to the customers of sports and entertainment centers (such as those which provide go-karts or laser games) mainly because the safety and customer experience increases.

RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.

In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.

The key players covered in this study

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

Statsports

Adidas MiCoach

Quuppa

EXELIO

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software & Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Off Field Training

On Field Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software & Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Off Field Training

1.5.3 On Field Tracking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size

2.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Catapult Sports

12.1.1 Catapult Sports Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.1.4 Catapult Sports Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Catapult Sports Recent Development

12.2 Zebra Technologies

12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Statsports

12.3.1 Statsports Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.3.4 Statsports Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Statsports Recent Development

12.4 Adidas MiCoach

12.4.1 Adidas MiCoach Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.4.4 Adidas MiCoach Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adidas MiCoach Recent Development

12.5 Quuppa

12.5.1 Quuppa Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.5.4 Quuppa Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Quuppa Recent Development

12.6 EXELIO

12.6.1 EXELIO Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Introduction

12.6.4 EXELIO Revenue in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EXELIO Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

