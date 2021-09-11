Global Real-time Bidding Market Size, Share 2020 Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

The latest survey on Global Real-time Bidding Market 2020 Industry is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different regions to come up with a 99+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in Real-time Bidding Market.

Synopsis of the Real-time Bidding:-

Real-time bidding (RTB) is a means by which advertising inventory is bought and sold on a per-impression basis, via programmatic instantaneous auction, similar to financial markets. With real-time bidding, advertising buyers bid on an impression and, if the bid is won, the buyer’s ad is instantly displayed on the publisher’s site. Real-time bidding lets advertisers manage and optimize ads from multiple ad-networks by granting the user access to a multitude of different networks, allowing them to create and launch advertising campaigns, prioritize networks and allocate percentages of unsold inventory, known as backfill.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Google

WPP

Adobe

Facebook

Twitter (Mopub)

Verizon Media

Criteo

Smaato

Yandex

Rubicon Project

Pubmatic

Salesforce

Mediamath

Appnexus (A Xandr Company)

Platform One

Match2one

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Auction

Invited Auction

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

