Global Real Estate Software Market 2020: Research Report by User Demand, Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2687141

Real Estate Software market, in order to become great agents, good agents need great real estate software. In order to become top producers, great agents need the best real estate software.

Each of the Real Estate Software manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Real Estate Software keep keen on expanding their Real Estate Software sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Real Estate Software manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Real Estate Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 28%, and China is followed with the share about 14%.

USA, is now the key developers of Real Estate Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the domestic vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Argus Financial Software, CoStar, Oracle Corp, Kingdee, Yardi Systems, are the key suppliers in the global Real Estate Software market. Top 10 took up about 61% of the global market in 2016. Argus Financial Software, CoStar, Oracle Corp, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Real Estate Software market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4270 million by 2024, from US$ 3080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Real Estate Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Real Estate Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Real Estate Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

ERP

RSM

CRM

Other

Segmentation by application:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real Estate Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Real Estate Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real Estate Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real Estate Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real Estate Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-real-estate-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Real Estate Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Real Estate Software Market Size 2019-2024

2.1.2 Real Estate Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Real Estate Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 ERP

2.2.2 RSM

2.2.3 PMS

2.2.4 CRM

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Real Estate Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Real Estate Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2019-2024)

2.3.2 Global Real Estate Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2024)

2.4 Real Estate Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Enterprise

2.4.2 Medium Enterprise

2.4.3 Large Enterprise

2.5 Real Estate Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Real Estate Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2019-2024)

2.5.2 Global Real Estate Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2019-2024)

3 Real Estate Software Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Real Estate Software

3.2 Key Players Real Estate Software Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Real Estate Software Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Real Estate Software Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Real Estate Software by Regions

4.1 Real Estate Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Real Estate Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Real Estate Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Real Estate Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Real Estate Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Real Estate Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Real Estate Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Real Estate Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Real Estate Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Real Estate Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Real Estate Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Real Estate Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Real Estate Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers and Impact

8.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

8.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

8.2 Market Challenges and Impact

8.3 Market Trends

8.4 Market Ecosystem and Roles

9 Key Investors in Real Estate Software

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company A Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description

9.1.3 Companies Invested by Company A

9.1.4 Company A Key Development and Market Layout

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company B Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description

9.2.3 Companies Invested by Company B

9.2.4 Company B Key Development and Market Layout

9.3 Company C

9.3.1 Company C Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description

9.3.3 Companies Invested by Company C

9.3.4 Company C Key Development and Market Layout

9.4 Company D

9.4.1 Company D Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description

9.4.3 Companies Invested by Company D

9.4.4 Company D Key Development and Market Layout

…

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Accruent

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.1.3 Accruent Real Estate Software Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Accruent News

10.2 Argus Financial Software

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.2.3 Argus Financial Software Real Estate Software Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Argus Financial Software News

10.3 MRI Software

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.3.3 MRI Software Real Estate Software Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 MRI Software News

10.4 RealPage

10.4.1 Company Details

10.4.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.4.3 RealPage Real Estate Software Market Size

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 RealPage News

10.5 Yardi Systems

10.5.1 Company Details

10.5.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.5.3 Yardi Systems Real Estate Software Market Size

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 Yardi Systems News

10.6 AMSI Property Management

10.6.1 Company Details

10.6.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.6.3 AMSI Property Management Real Estate Software Market Size

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 AMSI Property Management News

10.7 CoStar

10.7.1 Company Details

10.7.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.7.3 CoStar Real Estate Software Market Size

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 CoStar News

10.8 Propertybase

10.8.1 Company Details

10.8.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.8.3 Propertybase Real Estate Software Market Size

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 Propertybase News

10.9 IBM Tririga

10.9.1 Company Details

10.9.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.9.3 IBM Tririga Real Estate Software Market Size

10.9.4 Main Business Overview

10.9.5 IBM Tririga News

10.10 Oracle Corp

10.10.1 Company Details

10.10.2 Real Estate Software Product Offered

10.10.3 Oracle Corp Real Estate Software Market Size

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Oracle Corp News

10.11 SAP

10.12 IFCA

10.13 Mingyuanyun

10.14 Kingdee

10.15 Yonyou Software

10.16 Climbsoft

10.17 WxSoft Zhuhai

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2687141

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

