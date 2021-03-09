Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is a research report available at researchreportsinc.com

Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Industry to reach USD 901 million by 2026. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Industry valued approximately USD 509 million in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The prosperity of RUTF and RUSF Industry is a reflection of a number of factors, such as increased government and NGO concerns regarding malnutrition treatment, growing malnutrition as a result of escalating population across the worldwide, rising demand for drinkable RUTF products, and increased number of emergencies and disasters in various parts of the world. On the other hand, increasing consumer or local government shift toward local ingredients and risk of contamination as a result of inconsistency in RUTF milk products are some of the hindrances faced by the Industry.Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready-to-Use Supplement Food (RUSF) is a food supplements that is intended to be eaten during two months to three months as a part of nutritional program to treat moderate acute malnutrition for children six months and older. Product is intended to be eaten directly from the package with no necessary dilution, mixing or cooking. One package contains one daily dose of 100g. This product is not a breast-milk replacer. RUSF is a fortified lipid-based paste/spread that is stabilized and individually packaged in robust sachets that are packed in sturdy cartons. RUSF is generally made with heat treated oil seeds/pulses/cereals, sugar, milk powder, vegetable oils, vitamins and minerals whereas, RUTF are the products that are energy dense micronutrient enhanced pastes used.

Market Segmentation

By Type

RUTF (Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuit or Bar), Paste, and Drinkable)

RUSF (Solid and Paste)

By Industry

UNICEF

WFP

NGOs

By Distribution

Direct Sales

Distributor

Brief introduction about Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market:

Chapter 1. Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

