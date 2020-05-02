Global Railcar Leasing Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Railcar Leasing market size was 8970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.
Growing need for delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner in various industries is projected to fuel demand for railcars globally. In addition, surge in the number of construction projects is projected to impact growth of the global market positively.
Leasing gives your company the use of a productive railcar fleet and frees cash for investment in the business itself, where the returns are usually greater. Other financial benefits include: Leasing payments are tax deductible and may provide certain financial advantages.
The railcar leasing market is showing steady growth as it is a sustainable and reliable mode of transportation. Tax benefits and considerations extended to the lessee, by the lessor, is a cost-effective method of financing equipment. Rail operators enter lease agreements since they reduce capital expenditure and other credits that can be allocated for other purposes. Also, it eliminates the risk of equipment degeneration that could lead to reduced resale value.
The key players covered in this study
Wells Fargo
GATX
Union Tank Car
CIT
VTG
Trinity
Ermewa
SMBC (ARI)
BRUNSWICK Rail
Mitsui Rail Capital
Andersons
Touax Group
Chicago Freight Car Leasing
The Greenbrier Companies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tank Cars
Freight Cars
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Chemical Products
Energy and Coal
Steel & Mining
Food & Agriculture
Aggregates & Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Railcar Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
