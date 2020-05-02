Global Railcar Leasing Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Railcar Leasing market size was 8970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339360

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.

Growing need for delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner in various industries is projected to fuel demand for railcars globally. In addition, surge in the number of construction projects is projected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Leasing gives your company the use of a productive railcar fleet and frees cash for investment in the business itself, where the returns are usually greater. Other financial benefits include: Leasing payments are tax deductible and may provide certain financial advantages.

The railcar leasing market is showing steady growth as it is a sustainable and reliable mode of transportation. Tax benefits and considerations extended to the lessee, by the lessor, is a cost-effective method of financing equipment. Rail operators enter lease agreements since they reduce capital expenditure and other credits that can be allocated for other purposes. Also, it eliminates the risk of equipment degeneration that could lead to reduced resale value.

The key players covered in this study

Wells Fargo

GATX

Union Tank Car

CIT

VTG

Trinity

Ermewa

SMBC (ARI)

BRUNSWICK Rail

Mitsui Rail Capital

Andersons

Touax Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

The Greenbrier Companies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tank Cars

Freight Cars

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Products

Energy and Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

Aggregates & Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Railcar Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-railcar-leasing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Railcar Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Tank Cars

1.4.3 Freight Cars

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Railcar Leasing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Chemical Products

1.5.4 Energy and Coal

1.5.5 Steel & Mining

1.5.6 Food & Agriculture

1.5.7 Aggregates & Construction

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Railcar Leasing Market Size

2.2 Railcar Leasing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Railcar Leasing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Railcar Leasing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Railcar Leasing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Railcar Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Railcar Leasing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Railcar Leasing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Railcar Leasing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Railcar Leasing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in China

7.3 China Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in India

10.3 India Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Railcar Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Railcar Leasing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Railcar Leasing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Railcar Leasing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Wells Fargo

12.1.1 Wells Fargo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.1.4 Wells Fargo Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Wells Fargo Recent Development

12.2 GATX

12.2.1 GATX Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.2.4 GATX Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GATX Recent Development

12.3 Union Tank Car

12.3.1 Union Tank Car Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.3.4 Union Tank Car Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Union Tank Car Recent Development

12.4 CIT

12.4.1 CIT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.4.4 CIT Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CIT Recent Development

12.5 VTG

12.5.1 VTG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.5.4 VTG Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 VTG Recent Development

12.6 Trinity

12.6.1 Trinity Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.6.4 Trinity Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Trinity Recent Development

12.7 Ermewa

12.7.1 Ermewa Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.7.4 Ermewa Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ermewa Recent Development

12.8 SMBC (ARI)

12.8.1 SMBC (ARI) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.8.4 SMBC (ARI) Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SMBC (ARI) Recent Development

12.9 BRUNSWICK Rail

12.9.1 BRUNSWICK Rail Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.9.4 BRUNSWICK Rail Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BRUNSWICK Rail Recent Development

12.10 Mitsui Rail Capital

12.10.1 Mitsui Rail Capital Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Railcar Leasing Introduction

12.10.4 Mitsui Rail Capital Revenue in Railcar Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Mitsui Rail Capital Recent Development

12.11 Andersons

12.12 Touax Group

12.13 Chicago Freight Car Leasing

12.14 The Greenbrier Companies

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339360

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155