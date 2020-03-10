Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2027

Due to the potential of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in generating market research report, they are preferred by the businesses and hence also used while making this Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market report. To structure such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. As today’s businesses demand the market research analysis to a great extent before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such market research report is essential for the businesses. DBMR team is committed to present the market research report that is promising and the way in which it is foreseen.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market By Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), Procedural Volumes (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), Source (Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.85 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. In the rise in market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, rising health expenditure and technological advancements.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Key Market Competitors: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Mallinckrodt., General Electric Company, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Surgery Theater, Positron Corporation, NTP, IsoPET, Eli Lilly and Company., Jubilant Pharma. LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Areva Pharma, Merck & Co., Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Novartis AG, Curium, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiopharmaceuticals for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Cyclopharma has entered into an agreement to sell all its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and commercialization activities to Curium. With this acquisition, Curium would be able to expand its manufacturing, development and designs of new compounds, thereby expanding its radiopharmaceutical business to soon become a world leader

In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Application (AAA) received the permission from USA’s FDA to use Lutathera for treating a type of cancer which affects pancreas/ gastrointestinal tract i.e. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs). This is the very first time approval has been given to use a radiopharmaceutical for treating GEP-NETs. Thus, with this approval, radiopharmaceuticals have now been approved to treat a whole new disease, thereby expanding its market, which would significantly contribute towards the growth of radiopharmaceuticals market globally in the forecasted period

Market Definition: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities. This licensing includes compliance both with governing radioactive materials and with those regulations governing pharmaceutical preparations. Additional regulations may apply for issues such as transportation or dispensing of radiopharmaceuticals.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, which is creating need for early diagnosis and treatment

Rising healthcare expenditure boosts the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals amongst healthcare providers also expands the growth of this market

Technological advancements an developments which allows the use of radio-labeled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancerous tumors

Increasing preference of SPECT and PET scans and growing preference of disease targeted cancer therapy

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory guidelines and high cost of devices using radioisotopes

Short half-life of radiopharmaceutical

Get Free Detailed TOC @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global radiopharmaceuticals market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]